Boston College Football Receives Commitments From Pair of 2027 Special Teamers

The Boston College football program landed a pair of 2027 special-teams commits on Friday afternoon from the same high school — North Broward Prep in Coconut Creek, Fla. — with long snapper Aidan Field and kicker/punter Mateo Sanchez.

Sanchez received an offer from BC on July 8 after visiting campus and meeting with special teams coach Matt Thurin, and Field’s offer arrived just a week later.

“100% committed!!!” wrote Sanchez on X. “Thank you so much [to coach Thurin, assistant special teams coach Nick McGriff, and Bill O’Brien] for this incredible opportunity. Thank you to all the coaches who have been with me along this journey, [and] thank you to my parents, who have been by my side through all the highs and lows. GO EAGLES.”

100% COMMITTED!!!



Thank you so much @CoachThurin, @Coachnmcgriff48, and @TheTexansCoach for this incredible opportunity.

Thank you to all the coaches who have been with me along this journey, thank you to my parents who have been by my side through all the highs and lows.



GO… pic.twitter.com/94remla3JM — Mateo Sanchez (@mateosanchez621) July 17, 2026

Field also posted on X with a similar note.

“100% COMMITTED,” he wrote. “Thank you to the Boston College coaching staff for this incredible opportunity. I am so grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way, especially my coaches, parents, family, teammates, and friends. I wouldn’t be here without your constant support, encouragement, and belief in me. Can’t wait to get to work!”

100% COMMITTED 🦅



Thank you to the Boston College coaching staff for this incredible opportunity. I am so grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way, especially my coaches, parents, family, teammates, and friends. I wouldn’t be here without your constant support,… pic.twitter.com/wSMCdv3BWU — Aidan Field 4.5⭐️ (@AidanFieldLS) July 17, 2026

Field, who is 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. and has a top snap time of .68 seconds, is a Rubio Top 12 invitee, and Sanchez is a 4.5-star kicker on Kohl's.

Sanchez chose the Eagles over Florida State, Duke, and Army, and he also performed at Notre Dame and Georgia Tech’s summer camps.

BC now has 29 verbal commits in its 2027 class, which ranks No. 51 in the nation on 247Sports.

Boston College Football's 2027 Commits:

S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton Academy, Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Suffield Academy, Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026) LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 223 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026) WR Magnus Talma, 6-foot-0, 170 lbs. - Bishop Moore Catholic, Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026) WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-2, 178 lbs. - Creekside, Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026) CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026) LB/S Mamadee Sangaray, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Iona Prep, New Rochelle, N.Y. (Committed 05/18/2026) LB Blaize Battaglia, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Milton, Milton, Ga. (Committed 05/28/2026) TE Charlie Fowler, 6-foot-6, 224 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 06/08/26) EDGE Alex Johnson, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Catawba Ridge, Fort Mill, S.C. (Committed 06/08/26) ATH Elijah Goins, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Dakota, Macomb, Mich. (Committed 06/08/2026) ATH Franklon Evans, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026) ATH Samajai Davis, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Arlington, Arlington, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026) QB Ben Rolapp, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - The Brunswick School, Greenwich, Ct. (Committed 06/09/2026) RB Xavier Bala, 6-foot, 220 lbs. - St. Anthony's, Long Island City, N.Y. (Committed 06/10/2026) QB Jace German, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tucker, Tucker, Ga. (Committed 06/11/2026) DL/OL Krystian Walcott, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Buford, Buford, Ga. (Committed 06/14/2026) S Braylon Gamble, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Massillon Washington, Massillon, Ohio (Committed 06/14/2026). DL Kaleb Exume, 6-foot-3, 320 lbs. - Cardinal Mooney, Sarasota, Fla. (Committed 06/15/2026) OL/LS Dominic Maser, 6-foot-8, 305 lbs. - Tabor Academy, Marion, Mass. (Committed 06/15/2026) ATH/QB Kayden Edwards, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - Ironton, Ironton, Ohio (Committed 06/17/2026) DT/OT Jayden Paulino, 6-foot-4, 270 lbs. - Passaic County Technical Institute, Wayne, N.J. (Committed 06/17/2026) DL Markius Woods, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - The Lawrenceville School, Lawrenceville, NJ (Committed 06/18/2026) DL/OL Corey Randolph, 6-foot-4, 305 lbs. - Simeon, Chicago, Ill. (Committed 06/19/2026) LB/ATH Michael Harden Jr., 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - Xaverian, Westwood, Mass. (Committed 06/22/2026) TE Chase Phifer, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Nease, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (Committed 07/02/2026) K/P Mateo Sanchez, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - North Broward Prep, Coconut Creek, Fla. (Committed 07/17/2026) LS Aidan Field, 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. - North Broward Prep, Coconut Creek, Fla. (Committed 07/17/2026)

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