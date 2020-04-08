Florida DB Da'Quan Gonzales Calls BC Coaching Staff "Amazing" After Recent Offer

Boston College continues to make a concentrated effort to add more secondary help through the recruiting class of 2021. In his four months at Boston College, Jeff Hafley and his staff have been very active offering a high volume of high quality recruits at this position. Last week a new offer went out to Da'Quan Gonzales, a defensive back out of Jensen Beach, Florida. BC Bulletin spoke with the junior about his offer and where he stands in his recruiting process.

Gonzales, a 5'11 175 pound junior is starting to accumulate an impressive list of offers. When we spoke to him he told BC Bulletin that he had offers from Air Force, Army, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Columbia, Dartmouth, Iowa State, Louisville, Princeton, Syracuse, Tulane, USF, Wake Forest, Yale. However in the past three days he also announced offers from Penn State, Michigan State, Illinois and Tennessee. Clearly the bigger programs are beginning to take notice. Academically he is a strong student, with a 3.89 GPA.

When talking about the school Gonzales cited the academics and conference as a reason he may be interested in Boston College, but also "because in my area of Florida we are very familiar with Justin Simmons". Simmons, a former Boston College safety, grew up and played in a similar area of Florida to where Gonzales also attends school.

Gonzales is no rush to make a decision, "I would like to make my decision towards the end of my senior season" he explained, "so I can have everything laid out in front of me." He has no favorites as of now, and will be taking the process as it goes. The coaching staff has stood out to the junior, who Gonzales said "the coaching staff definitely has things going well, the recruiting job by the coaches has been amazing."

Watching his film it is easy to see why Gonzales's stock continues to rise. He has very good instincts, and incredible field vision. Solid speed, but looks like he has a very good football IQ that will make him very successful at the next level, especially in the secondary or on special teams.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any news regarding the recruitment of Da'Quan Gonzales.

