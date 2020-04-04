BCBulletin
BC Bulletin Recruiting Notebook: April 4, 2020

A.J. Black

Boston College recruiting is going strong, even with COVID-19 freezing all on campus and face to face recruiting. Today we give some updates on recruits, and some news that is hot off the press. 

BC Makes Top 7 For Elite LB Jamari Buddin

The Eagles are amongst elite company when it comes to Jamari Buddin, an outside linebacker out of Belleville, Michigan. A four star linebacker, Buddin also has FSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Minnesota and Penn State as his other six. Clearly the Eagles have the odds stacked against them, but it is still impressive that Hafley has made this much headway with Buddin.  247Sports has their Crystal Ball pointing towards the Wolverines. 

Russell's Recruitment Is Picking Up

On Friday BC Bulletin interviewed and broke down new target Erik Russell, a giant OT out of Boston College High. At the time of the writing he only had a handful of offers outside of Boston College. Within hours of the article going live, Russell gained offers from both UConn and Wake Forest. It looks like this once underrecruited Bay State tackle is about to see his offer sheet fill up. 

Thamel's Breakdown On Changes In The Recruiting Landscape

Yahoo! Sports writer Pete Thamel had a very interesting article up this morning that detailed how recruiting is changing in football. He even talked with Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley about his own philosophy during COVID-19. Well worth a read. 

Meiko Dotson On The Radar?

Boston College already added depth to the secondary when Deon Jones transferred from Maryland. Late this week, another defensive back Meiko Dotson of FAU tweeted out a graphic, and thanked Boston College position coach Steve Shimko. The tweet has since been deleted, but Dotson is a very intriguing transfer option. Last season with the Owls he led the nation in interceptions with nine. 

Drew Kendall Getting More Offers

The prize of the Massachusetts recruiting class, Drew Kendall just received another big time offer on Friday. The Penn State Nittany Lions offered the offensive lineman. Boston College is by all accounts still the favorite to land the local four star, but this may be worth keeping an eye on. 

Casey Phinney is heading to Michigan

Phinney a local linebacker committed to the Wolverines on Friday. This move is not detrimental to the Eagles, as Boston College never offered him or seemed that interested. Just another local recruit heading to Ann Arbor. 

AGPennyPacker
AGPennyPacker

Do you think there is any chance we have another AJ Dillon episode where a Michigan commit realizes he can stay home and play more?

Do you hear anything from past commits and how they feel?

No. 1-2
AndrewBombara
AndrewBombara

TJ Guy-Decommitted from BC, Casey Phinney-Commited to Michigan, Tommy Doman Jr-Committed to Michigan, Louis Hansen-Committed to Michigan, Kanye Udoh-Potential to Rutgers, Zakee Wheatley-BC Not In Final 8, Ben Sauls-Decommitted from BC and then committed to Iowa State, Jalen Kitna-Decommitted from BC, Addison Penn-Decommitted from BC and committed to Duke, Jah Joyner-Decommitted from BC and then committed to Minnesota, Luke Floriea-Decommitted from BC and then committed to Kent State, sucks to see BC Football lose out on these highly sought recruits

