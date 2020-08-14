Yesterday, Xaverian Brothers '22 offensive tackle Jack Funke committed to the Boston College Eagles. For the rising junior, he explained the decision was a rather easy one to make. He has BC in his blood, as both his parents were Eagles and played varsity athletics at the school. His father, Jerod, was a defensive lineman who started ten games for BC in 1995. His mother, Gabrielle Bing ('98) was a two sport athlete at BC, playing both field hockey and lacrosse. Jack has been around BC all his life "I’ve grown up going to games" he told BC Bulletin.

The young 6'6, 290 pound offensive tackle knew he always wanted to play at Boston College, and was impressed by the coaching staff. "I am also very excited about what Coach Hafley is doing with the program and things are really looking up for the team."



BC's reputation as "Offensive Line U", was another reason that Funke decided to commit. Being from the area he has seen players like Chris Lindstrom, Ben Petrula and Zion Johnson make names for themselves in Chestnut Hill. "I know that I’m going to have great coaching and it’s going to make me a better player," he explained.

On top of the education and ability to play with coaches like Matt Applebaum, the offensive line coach, and Funke's head recruiter, location was important as well. "It’ll be great to be close to home." he told BC Bulletin. "I have two younger brothers who are stud football players and it’ll be great to have them be able to come see me play in Alumni Stadium." Being close to Xaverian Brothers is an added plus, as his friends and teammates will be able to watch him play, and he hopes he can go back and visit his school and workout there as well.

Even though he is only a junior, Funke seems confident that he made the right choice. "I always knew BC is where I wanted to be and I’m excited for my future with the team," he concluded.

