SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Newest Commit Jack Funke: "BC Is Where I Always Wanted to Be"

A.J. Black

Yesterday, Xaverian Brothers '22 offensive tackle Jack Funke committed to the Boston College Eagles. For the rising junior, he explained the decision was a rather easy one to make. He has BC in his blood, as both his parents were Eagles and played varsity athletics at the school. His father, Jerod, was a defensive lineman who started ten games for BC in 1995. His mother, Gabrielle Bing ('98) was a two sport athlete at BC, playing both field hockey and lacrosse. Jack has been around BC all his life "I’ve grown up going to games" he told BC Bulletin. 

The young 6'6, 290 pound offensive tackle knew he always wanted to play at Boston College, and was impressed by the coaching staff. "I am also very excited about what Coach Hafley is doing with the program and things are really looking up for the team."

BC's reputation as "Offensive Line U", was another reason that Funke decided to commit. Being from the area he has seen players like Chris Lindstrom, Ben Petrula and Zion Johnson make names for themselves in Chestnut Hill. "I know that I’m going to have great coaching and it’s going to make me a better player," he explained. 

On top of the education and ability to play with coaches like Matt Applebaum, the offensive line coach, and Funke's head recruiter, location was important as well. "It’ll be great to be close to home." he told BC Bulletin.  "I have two younger brothers who are stud football players and it’ll be great to have them be able to come see me play in Alumni Stadium." Being close to Xaverian Brothers is an added plus, as his friends and teammates will be able to watch him play, and he hopes he can go back and visit his school and workout there as well. 

Even though he is only a junior, Funke seems confident that he made the right choice. "I always knew BC is where I wanted to be and I’m excited for my future with the team," he concluded.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Lands Commitment From '22 OT Jack Funke

The Eagles landed their fourth local commit in the past week.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Football Announces Results of Latest Round of COVID-19 Testing

Boston College continues to have all negative results in their COVID-19 testing.

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000

Wednesday Practice Report: Cignetti's New Offense, Big Plays in Secondary

Boston College practice report, including Frank Cignetti Jr's discussion on the offense

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Tight End Charlie Gordinier

A look at a freshman tight end from the Garden State who could jump into the two deep immediately

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Safety Deon Jones

The Maryland transfer was brought to Chestnut Hill to add some depth to the secondary, what could 2020 look like for Deon Jones?

A.J. Black

by

BCDrew

Zay Flowers Looks Forward To Different Role In New Offense

The sophomore wide receiver is now part of a pro style passing offense, and could see his talents utilized even more in 2020

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Watch: OL Ben Petrula and DT TJ Rayam Speak With Media After Practice

Two seniors spoke with the media after Thursday's practice. See what they had to say below.

A.J. Black

ACC Presidents Meeting At 4:30 For Continued Discussion on Upcoming Season

A regularly scheduled meeting to continue discussions on the upcoming season

A.J. Black

ACC Continues To Move Forward With Season

Even with the B1G and PAC 12 cancelling their seasons, the ACC continues to look forward

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: WR Taji Johnson

A big freshman wide receiver who enrolled early, Johnson could be another piece in an exciting new passing game

A.J. Black

by

Eagles2007