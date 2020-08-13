BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Boston College Lands Commitment From '22 OT Jack Funke

A.J. Black

Boston College landed a verbal commitment today from '22 offensive tackle Jack Funke:

Funke is a 6'6 290 pound rising junior out of Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Massachusetts. The catholic school is famous in BC lore for producing basketball star Dana Barros, and the Hasselbeck Brothers. This was a quick decision for Funke, who committed almost immediately after receiving his offer from Hafley's staff. He was recruited by offensive line coach Matt Applebaum.

Currently Funke does not hold a rating, or any other offers, but given the challenges of visiting schools, and lack of summer camps this shouldn't be a surprise. Given his size and ability, he would seem like a local recruit that other big schools would be interested in. However, Massachusetts released guidelines today that said that football should be cancelled. Funke might have to wait until his senior year for the recruiting services to accurately rate him. 

This is the second commitment for the Eagles in the Class of '22, joining defensive back Jamal Bond from St. Frances in Maryland. He is the fourth Bay Stte recruit to commit to the Eagles in the past week, joining '23 commits ATH Boubacar Traore, running back Datrell Jones and wide receiver Jaeden Skeete from Catholic Memorial HS. Jeff Hafley has done a nice job of late building his recruiting classes with local talent. 

BC Bulletin will break down any addition recruiting information as it becomes available. Make sure to follow us on all social media platforms to make sure you don't miss any breaking news. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Safety Deon Jones

The Maryland transfer was brought to Chestnut Hill to add some depth to the secondary, what could 2020 look like for Deon Jones?

A.J. Black

by

BCDrew

Wednesday Practice Report: Cignetti's New Offense, Big Plays in Secondary

Boston College practice report, including Frank Cignetti Jr's discussion on the offense

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Zay Flowers Looks Forward To Different Role In New Offense

The sophomore wide receiver is now part of a pro style passing offense, and could see his talents utilized even more in 2020

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Watch: OL Ben Petrula and DT TJ Rayam Speak With Media After Practice

Two seniors spoke with the media after Thursday's practice. See what they had to say below.

A.J. Black

ACC Presidents Meeting At 4:30 For Continued Discussion on Upcoming Season

A regularly scheduled meeting to continue discussions on the upcoming season

A.J. Black

ACC Continues To Move Forward With Season

Even with the B1G and PAC 12 cancelling their seasons, the ACC continues to look forward

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: WR Taji Johnson

A big freshman wide receiver who enrolled early, Johnson could be another piece in an exciting new passing game

A.J. Black

by

Eagles2007

BC Bulletin: Week in Review August 3-10, 2020

A look back at a very busy week in Chestnut Hill, that included the start of practice, Steve Addazio in trouble, and commitments

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Monday Practice Report: Hafley on Testing, #WeWantToPlay, and More

A look at what came up in today's press conference, including talking about his philosophy while the football world is reportedly in chaos.

A.J. Black

by

Eagles2007

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period to September 30

Teams will not be able to have recruits on campus until at least October.

A.J. Black