Boston College Lands Commitment From '22 OT Jack Funke

Boston College landed a verbal commitment today from '22 offensive tackle Jack Funke:

Funke is a 6'6 290 pound rising junior out of Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Massachusetts. The catholic school is famous in BC lore for producing basketball star Dana Barros, and the Hasselbeck Brothers. This was a quick decision for Funke, who committed almost immediately after receiving his offer from Hafley's staff. He was recruited by offensive line coach Matt Applebaum.

Currently Funke does not hold a rating, or any other offers, but given the challenges of visiting schools, and lack of summer camps this shouldn't be a surprise. Given his size and ability, he would seem like a local recruit that other big schools would be interested in. However, Massachusetts released guidelines today that said that football should be cancelled. Funke might have to wait until his senior year for the recruiting services to accurately rate him.

This is the second commitment for the Eagles in the Class of '22, joining defensive back Jamal Bond from St. Frances in Maryland. He is the fourth Bay Stte recruit to commit to the Eagles in the past week, joining '23 commits ATH Boubacar Traore, running back Datrell Jones and wide receiver Jaeden Skeete from Catholic Memorial HS. Jeff Hafley has done a nice job of late building his recruiting classes with local talent.

