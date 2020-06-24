Boston College Football: Recruiting Notebook June 23, 2020

Boston College football returned to campus yesterday, but the coaching staff has still been active over the past week, making offers and contacting new recruits. Here are some updates on recruits that Boston College is either interested in, offered, or has headed elsewhere

Sean Duggan Making A Name For Himself On The Recruiting Trail.

One coach that has been connecting with multiple recruits lately is linebacker coach and former BC linebacker Sean Duggan. Multiple recruits this week got offered by him, and when I talked to them almost every one has said they have really connected with the young coach. While there has been a lot of talk about the prowess of defensive back coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim, don't sleep on Duggan, who is beginning to show that he can be a solid recruiter for this staff as well.

Jake Renda's Offer Sheet Is Blowing Up

Last week when BC Bulletin spoke with Renda, a converted tight end who just moved to IMG Academy, he had just received his first P5 offer from the Eagles. It was certainly not an offer that really moved the needle. Now just over a week later his recruitment has exploded, and he has offers from NC State, Arizona and most recently Michigan State. The Spartan offer appears to be a big deal as there has already been one Crystal Ball linking them to Renda on 247sports.com. It seems like good evaluation by the staff that BC got to him early, let's see if they can close on him.

Trio of BC offers land elsewhere

Wide receiver Theodore Lockley and Joriell Washington committed to Illinois, while Jamari Gassett committed to Buffalo. I don't believe BC was very high on any of them.

What about the rest of the class?

Currently Boston College sits at 18 commits, and feasible they could go to 25, or more if they were creative with their book keeping. I still believe they still will be grabbing at least another defensive back or two, a pair of defensive linemen, at least one wide receiver (probably more), and a tight end. Other than that, have to imagine the staff will try to add players that they truly want and have room for.

Visits

Just a reminder that even though Boston College is now open with some athletes returning to Chestnut Hill, on campus visits are still off for the entire country until at least July 31st. That means that BC's opportunity to potentially flip someone after a visit, or have one of their recruits flipped, will at the earliest happen starting in August. However, given the recent spike in COVID19 cases, don't be surprised if this date is pushed back again.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.