Boston College Makes Top 8 For ATH Jeffrey Davis Jr.

A.J. Black

Jeffrey Davis, a '21 wide receiver/cornerback out of West Hartford, Connecticut releases his Top 8 today and it included the Boston College Eagles. Per his Twitter account:

Davis, a 6'0 three star athlete, list now includes Michigan, Boston College, Penn State, Wake Forest, Rutgers, Tennessee, Yale and Princeton. He is also hearing from Ivy League schools like Yale and Princeton, which could provide him with an elite educational experience. He was offered by both coaching staffs, back in March 2019 by Jim Leonard and more recently in January by new head coach Jeff Hafley and his staff.

Back in March we spoke with Jeffrey Davis about his offer. He talked to us about his recruiting journey. Boston College is clearly a school that he thought of highly, as the strong academics and high level of football" have caught Davis's attention. Also he has been impressed by the coaching staff. "My impression of the new staff has been amazing." Davis explained, "they seem to have great knowledge of the game and are bringing a flare and swagger to the program." Wide receiver coach Joe Dailey is his main recruiter while head coach Jeff Hafley has been in contact with him as well.

Boston College might  have some work to do as Michigan and Penn State are both tough regional programs to beat out for recruits. But it look as if the staff has Boston College in good shape with this much sought after athlete. 

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date with any recruiting news regarding Jeffrey Davis Jr. 

