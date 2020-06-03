Kani Walker Decommits: The Aftermath

Kani Walker decommitted from the Eagles on Monday, a move that shook BC's recruiting class. He was the first new recruit to commit to Jeff Hafley and his staff, and had one of the most impressive offer sheets in the class. With Walker gone, where does that leave Boston College?

Defensive Back Recruiting Should Be Fine

If there has been one thing that has been clear this cycle, it's that Jeff Hafley can recruit defensive backs. Even with the loss of Walker, Boston College still has three on the roster (Shawn Gates, Jalen Cheek, Jalen McCain), and have offered 52 other defensive backs (according to 247sports). They are in great shape with a four star in Daymon David, and many of the other recruits at the position. I'd still expect the Eagles to grab a handful of defensive backs moving forward.

Decommitments Happens

The initial reaction for many Boston College fans is to worry about the recruiting prowess of a staff when this kind of thing happens. This shouldn't be the case. Decommitments happen all over college football. And with twice as many commitment happening all over college football at this time compared to last year, it's par for the course. Recruits have yet to visit many of these programs, and have only met via Virtual Visits and phone/Zoom calls. Many of these recruits are pulling the trigger early, which has caused an avalanche of commitments, many of whom will still visit other programs when it is safe to do so.

Where does Walker go from here?

Walker said in his tweet that he will still be considering Boston College. But I wouldn't be surprised if he pulls the trigger on another school soon. I've heard rumblings linking him to both Louisville and NC State, so keep your eyes on those two schools. But even if he does commit to another program, don't consider it a done deal yet. He could aways end back up at Boston College

