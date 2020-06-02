BCBulletin
CB Kani Walker Decommits From Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College lost a commitment on Monday night as Kani Walker decommitted from the Eagles. 

Walker is a three star cornerback out of Douglasville, Georgia. 

BC Bulletin has chronicled Walker's journey from from when he named BC to his Top 10 to last week when the Eagles made the final cut and finally landed him. Walker had Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Temple and BC in his final five. Ranked a three star by Rivals and 247, Walker's recruitment blew up with a series of new offers. NC State jumped in as well, and Walker seemed very interested in them as well. Over the past week or so there were rumblings that this decommitment was in the works. 

Boston College were high on Walker quickly as Jeff Hafley, defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu and defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim had all been in contact with him before he committed. When asked why he originally chose Boston College, Walker said "they feel like family". 

Walker was the first commitment of the Class of 2021, and joins TJ Guy and Josaiah Stewart as decommitments in the class. Boston College currently has a 16 recruits committed, and three defensive backs still committed for this class (Jalen Cheek, Jalen McCain and Shawn Gates). According to his tweet Walker is still considering Boston College, we will provide any updates as they come. 

