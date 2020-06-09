BCBulletin
Boston College Recruiting Notebook: June 9, 2020

A.J. Black

It has been relatively quiet in the world of Boston College football recruiting right now. With Donovan Ezeiruaku committing, and Kani Walker decommitting being the big news over the past week. However there are some news items worthy of discussing. Here is our notebook for the week of June 9th. 

New Offer At IMG

Jake Renda, '21 a tight end from New Jersey who is currently playing at IMG Academy in Florida received his BC offer on Monday. The Eagles are the first Power 5 offer for the 6'5 tight end, but this could be yet another good sign that the Eagles are getting more inroads at IMG, they recently scored a commitment from OT Ilija Krajnovic. This school has been a pipeline for talent to the NFL, meaning that getting kids from the program is big. 

Lawson Albright To Northwestern

Boston College has yet to get a tight end in the upcoming class, and another that was apparently on their board is heading elsewhere. Lawson Albright, from North Carolina has committed to Northwestern. 

Jamarian Peterson Has Boston College In Top 10

Jamarian Peterson, a defensive end out of Louisiana released his Top 10, and Boston College made the list. BC has already landed three defensive ends, and have a bunch of other targets on their list. I wouldn't be surprised if he is not a "take" as of this moment, and might go elsewhere. 

Name to Watch For On Transfer Market?

CJ Holmes, who was a four star running back out of Connecticut who committed to Notre Dame, and then went to Penn State as a walk on defensive back entered the transfer portal. Holmes, played in eight games last year with two tackles. Have no information that BC is interested, but being a New England recruit it always bears watching. 

Kani Walker Getting More Interest

Former Boston College commit Kani Walker's recruitment continues to heat up as he has been in touch with Maryland and according to SI's Maryland site he will be visiting.  With the addition of Louisville, NC State, Indiana and Arkansas all recruiting Walker, getting him back to Chestnut Hill will be challenging. Hopefully BC can still get him to visit, and that will improve their standing. 

