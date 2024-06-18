Boston College Lands Commitment From Three-Star Quarterback Shaker Reisig
Three-star class of 2025 quarterback Shaker Reisig has committed to Boston College.
The Tulsa, Okla., native ranks No. 820 nationally, No. 45 in quarterbacks, and No. 14 in the state of Okla., according to 247Sports Composite.
Boston College is one of 12 schools to send Reisig an offer during his recruitment. He was originally committed to Utah but decommitted on June 17. The Eagles sent their offer in Sept. of 2023.
Reisig is a product of Union High School. During his junior campaign, he went 181-of-231 for 2,366 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions as well as 87 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
“Accurate passer who protects the ball while also making his fair share of ‘wow’ plays,” said 247Sports’ scouting analyst Gabe Brooks on Reisig. “Verified at 6 feet with even length, so physical upside is relatively limited compared to larger-framed QBs, but does not lack downfield arm strength or short-to-intermediate velocity. Camp context reveals impressive speed- and touch-varying abilities that translate in pads. Quick on his feet and plays with encouraging rush avoidance. Able to extend plays and make throws on the move. Sees the field well and keeps eyes downfield when breaking the pocket. Functionally athletic enough to scramble for yardage.”
The rising senior is the 16th commitment for Boston College’s class of 2025. He joins defensive lineman Micah Amedee, athletes T.J. Green, Bryce Lewis, Nolan James, Nedrick Boldin, and Marcelous Townsend, EDGE Israel Oladipupo, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, linebackers Zacari Thomas and Griffin Collins, cornerback Njita SInkala, running back Mehki Dodd, safety Omarion Davis, defensive back Rae Sykes Jr., and offensive lineman Robert Smith.
Currently, the Eagles rank No. 37 overall and No. 8 in the ACC in the class of 2025 recruiting rankings with 158.32 points.