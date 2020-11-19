SI.com
BCBulletin
Safety Marvin Martin Decommits From Boston College

A.J. Black

Safety Marvin Martin announced on Twitter that he is reopening his commitment and backing from his pledge to Boston College. 

Martin from Trinity Christian Academy in Texas has seen his recruitment blow up over the past few weeks. He has gained an offer from Kansas State, and has seen more interest from local programs. He was a three star recruit according to most recruiting services. He committed to the Eagles in late September.

Martin was an impressive recruit who is currently playing his final season in Texas. His tape certainly pops, he is a very physical safety and it is clear why Boston College pushed for him after losing out on Daymon David. Looking at his play, his play is reminiscent of Patrick Chung, who has put together a long career with the New England Patriots.

Boston College currently has 23 recruits committed to the Eagles. They still are in on a handful of recruits including offensive lineman Drew Kendall (MA), and George Rooks (NJ). With Michigan faltering early in their season, it may be worth watching TJ Guy as well. There are also some recruits like Jaden Williams from Texas who received their offers later that the Eagles are in on. 

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting news on the Class of '21

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Dang, hate to see him go! I know we have Batson as that hybrid backer and someone like Cheek could slide to safety, but shame to miss twice on that hard hitting backer Hafley seems to want. Curious if there’s a third backup here or if the staff focuses more on players higher on their board like Rooks, Kendall, and keeping Wallace/Porter.

