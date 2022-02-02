2022 Boston College National Signing Day Notebook

It was a relatively quiet day for Boston College football on what is now known as late National Signing Day. In mid December, the Eagles signed 21 players, six of whom are early enrollees. It seems like the Eagles, like usual were pretty much wrapped up after the early signing period. That has been the program's MO, both under Steve Addazio and Jeff Hafley. Heading into this period, Boston College handed out a handful of offers, and landed one recruit

Signed: Isaiah Farris, Defensive Back Three Star Recruit, Cardinal Gibbons Florida.

Farris was offered after the early signing period was over and visited Boston College over the past weekend. The visit went well and he committed to the staff on Tuesday. He chose the Eagles over offers from Syracuse, Marshall, Colorado and FIU. He will be one of two cornerbacks in the Class of 2022 joining Amari Jackson out of Georgia.

The Rest of the Class

Boston College should have a class ranked somewhere around 40th in the country when all the chips fall. Here are the players who are signed for this upcoming class.

Class of 2022 22 total signees for the upcoming class

RJ Maryland to SMU

One of the biggest surprises from the earliest signing periods was the decommitment of WR/TE RJ Maryland out of Texas. The son of Miami offensive line legend Russell Maryland, the youngest chose between Miami and SMU, choosing the later. “It’s the better school for me. I get to start my own legacy," he said during his announcement.

Jaelyn Davis Robinson to LSU

Jaelyn Davis Robinson Chooses LSU The speedy defensive back was between Boston College, LSU, Wyoming and Oregon

Davis Robinson had visited Chestnut Hill a few weekends ago, but it looked to be between Oregon and LSU in the end.

Stephen Ruiz Transfers to Indiana State

Former Boston College kicker Stephen Ruiz announced that he is heading to FCS program Indiana State. Ruiz who transferred to BC from New Mexico State, only played in the Georgia Tech game this year as a kickoff specialist.

Former BC running backs coach Brian White to Bowling Green

Brian White, who was running backs coach with Steve Addazio both at Boston College and Colorado State is heading to Bowling Green in the same role. He will work on the staff of Scot Loeffler, who was offensive coordinator for the Eagles.

