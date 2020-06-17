BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: June 16, 2020

A.J. Black

Boston College is active again on the recruiting trail, giving out a half dozen new offers to 2022 recruits in the past week. On top of that a handful of recruits have made lists, while others have made their decision. Here is our recruiting roundup from around the BC recruiting world. 

New Offers Abound

Boston College was particularly active on Tuesday offering a handful of new recruits in the Class of 2022. Here are some of the names and brief descriptions on those recruits. BC Bulletin is reaching out to all these recruits to try and connect for longer articles, but for now here is their info: 

Sebastian Cheeks: 4* Linebacker Evanston, Illinois. Offers from Wisconsin, Syracuse, Iowa State, Michigan and others. 

Treyveon Longmire: High 3* Athlete out of Corbin, KY. Offers from Kentucky, Florida State, Cincinnati, Louisville, Michigan State and others. 

Zaakir Brown: NR cornerback out of Virginia. Offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech and Maryland. 

Jihaad Campbell: 3* wide receiver out of Sicklerville, New Jersey. Offers from Syracuse, Rutgers, Maryland and Pittsburgh. 

Trevell Johnson: NR inside linebacker out of Arlington, Texas. Offers from Baylor, Ole Miss, Arkansas and SMU. 

Marcus Johnson:  NR defensive end out of Camden, New Jersey. Offer from Temple. 

Alex Afari: 3* ATH out of West Chester, OH. Offers from Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan State and Pittsburgh. 

Final Four for Theodore Locksley

Wide receiver out of Florida has Boston College in his top four. Given the amount of wide receivers that the Eagles still have on their board, I wouldn't be surprised if Locksley is not a "take" at this moment. If he is pushing to commit, Locksley may be heading elsewhere. 

Kani Walker

Don't be surprised if he doesn't commit soon somewhere else. Hearing word it could be Louisville, and could be happening soon. 

Previous Commitments:

Trevin Wallace Commits To Boston College

Jonas Sanker Commits To Boston College

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

20 on '20: Impact Freshmen This Upcoming Season

Looking at the true freshman to see who could be immediately could become contributors for the Eagles.

A.J. Black

by

bodascious

Former BC Tight End Pete Mitchell Nominated For College Football Hall of Fame

BC has one player nominated for the Hall of Fame, and it is former tight end Pete Mitchell.

A.J. Black

20 on '20: The Quarterback Situation

There is a huge question mark hanging over Boston College and that is the eligibility of quarterback Phil Jurkovec. What do the Eagles do if his waiver isn't approved.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

'22 Offensive Tackle Trevyon Green Sees Relationship Growing With Boston College

A huge offensive tackle out of Virginia receives a Boston College offer and we caught up with him to talk about it.

A.J. Black

Boston College Basketball Busy With Pair of Offers Today

BC staff continues to make new offers on the recruiting trail.

A.J. Black

Gauging the Fans: COVID19 and The Return Of College Football

With schools reopening, and the start of interactions with live coaches resumes, we look at how the Boston College fanbase feels about the state of college football

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

New BC Offer Goes Out To Impressive '22 Defensive Back Sherrod Covil

The Eagles continue to make new offers in the DMV, this time to a defensive back who looks to grow in to a true playmaker.

A.J. Black

Boston College Basketball Offers '22 Guard Dasean Lecque

Eagles try to get in early with a highly rated guard out of Arizona.

A.J. Black

'22 Athlete Akim Sledge Says Boston College Offer "Feels Great"

The Eagles were busy this week in the DMV and their newest offer goes to Life Christian athlete Akim Sledge. Check out our exclusive interview below.

A.J. Black

20 on '20: Boston College Football's Biggest Area of Concern

After a tough 2019, Boston College's defensive line needs to step up. But what can we expect from them this season?

A.J. Black