Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: June 16, 2020

Boston College is active again on the recruiting trail, giving out a half dozen new offers to 2022 recruits in the past week. On top of that a handful of recruits have made lists, while others have made their decision. Here is our recruiting roundup from around the BC recruiting world.

New Offers Abound

Boston College was particularly active on Tuesday offering a handful of new recruits in the Class of 2022. Here are some of the names and brief descriptions on those recruits. BC Bulletin is reaching out to all these recruits to try and connect for longer articles, but for now here is their info:

Sebastian Cheeks: 4* Linebacker Evanston, Illinois. Offers from Wisconsin, Syracuse, Iowa State, Michigan and others.

Treyveon Longmire: High 3* Athlete out of Corbin, KY. Offers from Kentucky, Florida State, Cincinnati, Louisville, Michigan State and others.

Zaakir Brown: NR cornerback out of Virginia. Offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech and Maryland.

Jihaad Campbell: 3* wide receiver out of Sicklerville, New Jersey. Offers from Syracuse, Rutgers, Maryland and Pittsburgh.

Trevell Johnson: NR inside linebacker out of Arlington, Texas. Offers from Baylor, Ole Miss, Arkansas and SMU.

Marcus Johnson: NR defensive end out of Camden, New Jersey. Offer from Temple.

Alex Afari: 3* ATH out of West Chester, OH. Offers from Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan State and Pittsburgh.

Final Four for Theodore Locksley

Wide receiver out of Florida has Boston College in his top four. Given the amount of wide receivers that the Eagles still have on their board, I wouldn't be surprised if Locksley is not a "take" at this moment. If he is pushing to commit, Locksley may be heading elsewhere.

Kani Walker

Don't be surprised if he doesn't commit soon somewhere else. Hearing word it could be Louisville, and could be happening soon.

Previous Commitments:

Trevin Wallace Commits To Boston College

Jonas Sanker Commits To Boston College

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.