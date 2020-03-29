BCBulletin
Texas Safety Caleb Ellis "Likes What He Sees" with Boston College

A.J. Black

Texas has been a state that Boston College has wisely begun to recently put more resources into for recruiting. Over the past few years they landed Tyler Vrabel, who has become an everyday starting offensive lineman, punter Grant Carlson, and most recently class of 2020 cornerback Denzel Blackwell. 

Jeff Hafley's staff has been particularly active in the talent rich state of Texas. This past week they made an offer to three star 2021 safety Caleb Ellis, out of Independence High School in Frisco, Texas. Ellis spoke with BC Bulletin about the offer and where he stands on his journey to Division 1 football. 

Boston College was one of first northern Power 5 school to offer Ellis, who also holds offers from Iowa State, SMU, San Diego State, Kansas, Houston, Tulane, Rice, Dartmouth, University of North Texas, UTSA, UNLV, Arkansas State, Louisiana, Memphis, and Air Force.

While he doesn't have a particular favorite yet, the BC offer stood out to him. "I was excited when they offered" Ellis told  because the program has a lot to offer.

 Like many recruits not in the area, Ellis is just learning about the program. But according to the safety, the coaches have opened his eyes to what coming to Chestnut Hill could mean.  "So far I like what I see." Ellis told BC Bulletin. "I like the coaches I’ve talked with so far and it seems like they have the right plan heading forward."

Ellis says that he has been described as a "hard hitting safety", while he has also been described as good in coverage. "I don't let up many passes" he told BC Bulletin. "I’m a physical athlete who flies around the field"

Like most other recruits Boston College have offered, Ellis's timeline will be dictated on when the COVID19 outbreak slows down. He wants to visit the schools that interest him before he commits.  A trip up to Massachusetts is on his itinerary right now as Boston College is on that list of schools he wants to check out before he announces. 

We will keep you up to date on any news regarding the recruitment of Caleb Ellis. 

BCEagle1974
BCEagle1974

WE NEED PEOPLE!

