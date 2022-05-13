Boston College Offers '23 Guard Jamie Kaiser

Boston College has been busy on the recruiting trail with a handful of new offers. On Friday '23 guard Jamie Kaiser a 6'6" shooting guard from Burke, Virginia announced an offer from the Eagles. This is his second ACC offer of the week, as he recently received an offer from the Virginia Cavaliers.

Kaiser is a multisport athlete who also plays quarterback for the football team at Bishop Ireton in Alexandria, Virginia. Though he plays two sports, he has already declared that he is sticking with basketball in college. His football recruitment was relatively strong before he dropped it, with offers from Maryland and Pitt to play quarterback.

He is currently rated a three-star shooting guard by Rivals and the No. 20 overall prospect from Virginia in the class of 2023. He has not yet received a rating from 247Sports.

During his junior season, Kaiser averaged 20.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game and led his team in both categories. Kaiser holds offers from over 20 programs, including Wisconsin, UVA, Georgetown, TCU, VCU, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and Creighton. He visited Wisconsin in the first week of May.

Boston College, who added assistant coach Corey McCrae earlier this offseason, could start to see more traction in the mid-Atlantic area. Currently the Eagles do not have a commitment for the Class of 2023.

