Virginia Basketball Offers In-State Shooting Guard Jamie Kaiser

Kaiser, a native of Burke, Virginia, was offered by Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers on Thursday night

Jamie Kaiser Photo courtesy of Travis Branham/247Sports

Virginia basketball has made another offer in the class of 2023. While the Cavaliers have targeted mostly out-of-state prospects so far in this recruiting cycle, this time Tony Bennett has offered a target from the Commonwealth of Virginia. Jamie Kaiser, a 6'6" shooting guard from Burke, Virginia, announced on Thursday night that he has received an offer from UVA.

Kaiser, a multisport athlete who also plays quarterback for the football team at Bishop Ireton in Alexandria, Virginia, is currently rated a three-star shooting guard by Rivals and the No. 20 overall prospect from Virginia in the class of 2023. He has not yet received a rating from 247Sports.

In his junior season at Bishop Ireton, Kaiser averaged 20.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game and led his team in both categories. Kaiser holds offers from over 20 programs, including Wisconsin, Georgetown, TCU, VCU, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and Creighton. He visited Wisconsin in the first week of May.

