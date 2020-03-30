Boston College in the Mix For Top 2022 New Jersey Recruit Keon Sabb

Even though he will have almost a full year to recruit for the Class of 2021, Jeff Hafley is still playing catch up to many programs. Most coaches have reached out years in advance, to try and build relationships with recruits and their coaches. While he may land some impressive recruits in 2021, the Class of 2022 may be a better barometer of what Hafley's staff is capable of.

Keon Sabb, a 6'1 2022 wide receiver/safety out of Williamstown, New Jersey will be a recruit that is worth watching during this cycle. Recently the Williamstown High School four star recruit received an offer from the Boston College Eagles. The number one rated recruit in New Jersey spoke with BC Bulletin about his recruitment, and where he stands with the Eagles.

There will be a lot of suitors lined up for Sabb, who currently holds offers an extensive list that includes Baylor, Central Michigan, Florida, Maryland, NC State, Ole Miss, Texas A & M, Penn State, Rutgers, West Virginia, Temple, UMass, Pittsburgh and Georgia.

When asked to describe what kind of wide receiver he is, Sabb explained "I'm versatile" with an "explosive burst" but the ability to "be physical" as well. Like many other recruits, he plays both sides of the ball, lining up as a safety on defense. Through his first two years of play he shown that he can be a ball hawk with twelve interceptions in his career.

As just a sophomore he is just getting to know many of the staffs that are recruiting him, with BC joining the pack last week. "BC is very interested in me" Sabb told BC Bulletin. " My next step is planning a trip up to campus once COVID 19 is over".

Like many recruits we have talked to Sabb has been impressed by the enthusiasm of the coaching staff. "They have good energy", Sabb explained. "They have an exciting plan going forward with the program". Sabb is a multiple sport athlete, also excelling at basketball, where his 40 inch vertical has also been an asset as he has scored 2000 points already in his career. He explains that football will always be his first love.

Keon Sabb is still very early in his recruitment, and with speed to run a 100 meter dash in 10.9 seconds he will undoubtedly receive more attention as the year progresses. It's still too early for a favorite he explains, and with visits coming up as soon as it is safe to we will find out where Boston College really stands with Keon Sabb.

