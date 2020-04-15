Newest Boston College Offer Otto Hess Believes New Staff Will Be "Very Competitive in ACC"

One of the fastest rising stocks in Illinois high school football is 2021 offensive tackle Otto Hess from Oswego High School. A little over a week ago Hess received an offer from Boston College, one of many he received that week. He has clearly caught the attention of some big schools because in just a week Hess added offers from Indiana, Minnesota, Syracuse, Purdue, Cincinnati and Boston College. BC Bulletin spoke to the 6'7 280 pound Hess after he received his offer.

As mentioned above, Hess's recruitment has exploded of late. Illinois, Arizona, and Virginia were some of the many other schools that have offered him, along with a host of MAC schools. When asked what schools are of most interest to him the offensive tackle said "Some stick out because of academics, others because of their football, and some for both," Hess explained. "I have a top tier right now with about 5 schools in it that I’m very interested in." Unfortunately he didn't share that list at this time.

Boston College's offer did make an impact on the junior. While the school ticked off many of the boxes that Hess is looking for in a program he elaborated further "They’re an amazing academic institute in a great area," he said. Offensive line coach Matt Applebaum and head coach Jeff Hafley have been his primary contact so far. The coaching staff in general has stood out to Hess, "They’re great," he exclaimed. "They have a ton of very reputable experience which makes me feel they’re going to be very competitive in the ACC."

Hess plays left tackle, which of course is an integral position for pass protection. Tyler Vrabel is currently the starter at that position and should be around for three more seasons. If Hess were to commit to the Eagles, Vrabel would be around two years, which is around the time it takes to get most offensive line recruiting prospects up to college weight and conditioning. But if he is ready quicker, Hafley and his staff could always move him on the line to a different position.

A decision could come in the next four months as Hess would like to commit to his future school before his senior season. When given the chance to brag to the readers of BC Bulletin, Hess showed what kind of player he is. "I’m not really the bragging type, I like to let my game talk to the fans." he boasted. "I do talk a lot on the field though, and it’s not pretty."

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting news around Otto Hess

