Boston College Offers Former MSU Commit '22 Safety Kylon Griffin

A new target for the Eagles in the current Class of '22

Boston College continues to try to add some late pieces in the Class of '22, with a new offer to Kylon Griffin, a safety from Montgomery, Alabama. The Mississippi State decommit went to Twitter to announce the offer.

Griffin, who backed off his pledge to the Bulldogs on December 1st, is still waiting to sign with a team. The Eagles are the first team to offer Griffin since he re-opened his commitment but according to 247sports.com, he has offers from Florida State, Iowa, Houston, Michigan, Tennessee and UCF.

As a senior, Griffin had 44 tackles, six pass deflections, along with five tackles for a loss.

The Alabama native is the first Class of '22 offer to come out since National Signing Day. Head coach Jeff Hafley spoke about his drive to continue building his class at his NSD press conference, a class that had 21 signees. "We’re not done. This class is not done," he said. "There’s another signing period, there’s other recruits we’re still on."

A look at some of the signees from the Eagles from their most recent class Peter Delaportas - Quarterback Led Jefferson County to first sectional title in over 10 years Daveon Crouch - Linebacker 67 tackles, including 21 tackles for loss Amari Jackson - Defensive Back 47 tackles … caught 24 passes for 342 yards and rushed 10 times for 79 yards. Ish Zamor - Wide Receiver 44 passes for 819 yards and five touchdowns … rushed 40 times for 423 yards and four scores … added four interceptions as a defensive back. Noah Clifford - Offensive Lineman Started career at Ravenswood High School in Tennessee before transferring to St. Thomas More in Connecticut.

Cam Barfield - Running Back Rushed for a score and 43 yards in the state title game … opened the season with a five-touchdown, 131-yard performance en route to a 12-1 season.

