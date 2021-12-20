Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Boston College Offers Former MSU Commit '22 Safety Kylon Griffin

    A new target for the Eagles in the current Class of '22
    Author:

    Boston College continues to try to add some late pieces in the Class of '22, with a new offer to Kylon Griffin, a safety from Montgomery, Alabama. The Mississippi State decommit went to Twitter to announce the offer.

    Griffin, who backed off his pledge to the Bulldogs on December 1st, is still waiting to sign with a team. The Eagles are the first team to offer Griffin since he re-opened his commitment but according to 247sports.com, he has offers from Florida State, Iowa, Houston, Michigan, Tennessee and UCF.

    As a senior, Griffin had 44 tackles, six pass deflections, along with five tackles for a loss. 

    The Alabama native is the first Class of '22 offer to come out since National Signing Day. Head coach Jeff Hafley spoke about his drive to continue building his class at his NSD press conference, a class that had 21 signees. "We’re not done. This class is not done," he said. "There’s another signing period, there’s other recruits we’re still on."

