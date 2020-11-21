Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: November 21

On Friday, Boston College flipped defensive back Shawn Asbury II from Virginia Tech. The three star recruit announced on Twitter that he had pledged to the Eagles. But how does the rest of the class still shape up? Let's take a look at some recruiting news and nuggets.

* There really is no news on four star offensive lineman Drew Kendall. With signing day about a month away he could announce at any time, but there hasn't been any hints or signs on where he will end up. Currently his final four is Boston College, Michigan, Stanford & Duke.

* Two names to watch to flip from Boston College would be defensive lineman Andre Porter and linebacker Trevin Wallace. Multiple Big Ten programs have been after Porter, while schools in the SEC has been pushing hard for Wallace. Both have stuck with Boston College, but their situations should be monitored.

* Speaking of Wallace, he got a HUGE ratings bump on 247sports.com this week. The Georgia native is now a 4*, ranked 74th in the country and the top recruit in BC's class, overtaking Clinton Burton Jr.

* It seemed like a long shot at this point, but Park City (UT) offensive lineman Coco Lukrich committed to Stanford this week. There are certain players who have film that pops, and he was one of him. Would have been a fantastic, athletic guard if he ended up in Chestnut Hill. Also had one of the best commitment posts I have ever seen, and has the perfect mentality for Stanford.

* With only a few spots remaining in the class, one name left that should be on commitment watch is wide receiver Jaden Williams. The '21 Pflugerville (Texas) Hendrickson wide receiver trimmed his list to three this week, which comprised of BC, Tulane & Utah. Still think BC has an edge here, but we should be getting an answer soon.

* As we mentioned, BC landed a commitment from Shawn Asbury II last night. Usually fellow recruits react, and this case was no different. Their responses aren't particularly newsworthy, but in one case last night it was worth reporting on.

That is 4* St. Frances (MD) cornerback Clinton Burton Jr, one of BC's gems of the class. His program is LOADED with talent, almost all four stars, and all hold BC offers. '22 Jamal Hood is already committed, but if Burton helps create that pipeline for the Eagles, expect big things in the future recruiting wise from Jeff Hafley and his staff.