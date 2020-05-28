Boston College Makes Top 8 For LB Jackson Hamilton

Jackson Hamilton, an outside linebacker out of Blessed Trinity Catholic announced his Top 8 this week and Boston College is on the list.

Hamilton is a three star recruit out of Roswell, Georgia who is the 56th ranked outside linebacker in the country (per 247sports.com). The other seven schools on his list are the Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Louisville Cardinals, Illinois Fighting Illini, Vanderbilt Commodores, Kentucky Wildcats and Missouri Tigers. There are no current Crystal Ball projections on 247 as well.

In terms of his film, Hamilton is an explosive linebacker with great ball awareness. His speed stuck out as he was able to go back into coverage quickly to make an interception, or explode on a running back for a loss. He is the kind of linebacker that could be used in any situation, whether it's run or passing down. This speed would give a coaching staff great flexibility and how they used him.

The Eagles currently have one linebacker in the Class of 2021, and that is local product Owen McGowan. Currently the Eagles sit at 15 commitments (but two more were announced last night).

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any news regarding Jackson Hamilton.

Related Links

Boston College Lands Commitment From Otto Hess

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI (make sure to follow our Facebook page for exclusive recruiting content and videos you won't find anywhere else!)

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI