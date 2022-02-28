Skip to main content

Potential BC Target '23 RB DJ Braswell Named Top Performer at Under Armour Camp

A potential Boston College target has a big camp

The Under Armour Camp tour continued this weekend in Atlanta, and the staff of SI All American were on location to watch the event and evaluate recruits. While many of the recruits were looking at the bigger programs, running back DJ Braswell, a 5-11 running back from Sandersville, Georgia reports holding an offer from Boston College and made the list. 

The SI staff included Braswell on their list of 30 recruits on their "top performers" list, and gave the following evaluation:

RB Dontavious 'DJ' Braswell, 2023 - A lengthy and speedy back who backs it up on the track with 10.7 100-meter dash speed, Braswell ran by many linebackers on Sunday with relative ease. He finished with good enough ball skills, too, in what was a breakout performance for the Sandersonville (Ga.) Washington County star. Florida State and Boston College offers are in and Alabama is beginning to show interest. 

Given his speed, and great performance at the camp, Braswell could see his recruitment blow up. As the SI staff mentioned, Alabama could be the team to watch here. But BC getting in early could be a positive sign as well. 

Boston College currently has one running back committed to the Class of '23, Datrell Jones of Catholic Memorial (MA). They recently brought in three backs in the Class of '22, but it is unclear if any of those players will see positional changes when they hit campus. 

The Eagles currently have four commitments in the Class of 23, most recently landing 6-3 quarterback Jacobe Robinson of Henderson (TX). 

