Under Armour Next Atlanta Camp Top Performers

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- After a strong start to the Under Armour Next camp series in Miami, the tour moved to the Atlanta area on Sunday, where prospects from multiple classes shined despite cold and rainy conditions throughout the day.

After a slight delay due to athletic testing taking place indoors at Denmark High School, the trench prospects hit the field for competition and the energy was back like it never left. The skill talent followed in what was an eventful outing for future prospects in the SEC, ACC and well beyond.

Sports Illustrated dishes out top performers on offense and defense, along with notes on more than a dozen additional prospects who also commanded attention following Sunday action. For the latest on the recruiting front, review the SI notebook here.

Top 10 Offense

RB Kam Davis, Class of 2024

From the look test to drills, polish, execution and domination during one-on-one competition, Kam Davis commands attention in every setting and Sunday was no different. One wouldn't have thought the conditions were less than ideal with the way Davis was able to change direction and gain ground on defenders. The Florida State commitment showcased elite space ability in both route running, where he set up every defender without wasting much movement, to finishing through the catch point. On top of the make-it-look-easy skill and comfort with the ball in the air, Davis has a college-ready frame despite two more high school seasons of competition remaining.

IOL RyQueze McElderry, 2023

It was impossible to miss the Georgia verbal commitment during the early portion of the event, from his compact frame to his dominant -- and even vocal -- performance during the trench one-on-ones. A blue-chip opponent tried to bull rush the guard prospect and ran into what appeared to be a brick wall, as McElderry bounded the taller defender with one arm on consecutive reps. The tone of the entire competition portion of the event shifted after the Anniston (Ala.) High School star's burst of energy as he continues to shine against top competition. Alabama and others are trying to flip the stout blocker from the national champs.

WR Keyon Brown, 2023

The first prospect we were surprised to learn of the lack of offers to his name despite the obvious talent was Brown, a 6'3" speedy wideout from Tallahassee. A wiry presence who has some route-running polish both in his footwork at the line of scrimmage to his hip-flipping setup at the break point, Brown flashed in a big way on Sunday. He finished with authority at the catch point and showed the ability to win with pure speed down the field on occasion, too, in what could be the breakout event for an intriguing rising-senior recruit who profiles like the total package at this stage. Local Florida State has offered Brown and he will soon be back on campus before checking out SEC options Tennessee and South Carolina.

TE Jelani Thurmon, 2023

A natural athlete that many believed would end up at outside linebacker or defensive end, Thurmon transitioned well to the flex tight end position during the last year. His long limbs and long legs allow him advantages for 50-50 balls, but he’s much shiftier than most players his size; that’s where he’s dangerous. Thurmon proved he could out maneuver cornerbacks and safeties in tight spaces despite great size -- completing sharp cuts out of his breaks and creating space for completions with his feet despite being a long strider in the open field. Finally, Thurmon’s hands are fantastic. He had a one-handed catch and also made a great grab on the sidelines when the ball was around his knees. Ohio State, Oregon and Auburn have recently offered.

WR Mario Craver, 2024

After a breakout 2021 season, helping lead Clay (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville to a Class 6A state championship, Craver's recruitment as an explosive wide receiver has taken off. The rising-junior again flashed reasons why on Sunday, pushing defenders down the field with more success than any wideout our staff witnessed during the afternoon. Craver puts pressure on defenders right out of the gates and punishes most who don't get hands on him for a re-route, and he has strong ability on the back end as well -- evident by a pretty one-handed grab in the back of the end zone to wrap up his day. Most of the SEC, including in-state Alabama and Auburn, are already prioritizing the receiver and return talent.

RB Jeremiah Cobb, 2023

In a strong running back group, Cobb stood out as perhaps the most intriguing with his combination of length, quickness and ball skills in the open field. The Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic star ran by defenders who were flat-footed out of the gate, but also showed the prowess to work underneath and finish with strong hands. No back hauled in a better grab than Cobb's diving catch on a ball in which it looked to surely be overthrown when the passer released it. The rising-senior's recruitment has picked up steam in recent months, with Penn State being the latest to jump in. He will see Tennessee, Clemson and Auburn in March.

WR Noah Rogers, 2023

Few more balanced prospects took the field Sunday than Rogers, who sports great size, mature polish and sheer play-making ability on the outside. The North Carolinian used his body to shield defenders from the football or he can go up and win at the apex given the flight of the football. Early in the route, Rogers is strong off the line enough to flip leverage against retreating defensive backs and his length enables him to win away from his body, even in traffic due to the wide catch radius. Ohio State, NC State and South Carolina are among the contenders for his services.

OT Stanton Ramil, 2023

The Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson offensive tackle has improved on his frame since moving to Alabama from the New York area in the middle of his prep career and on Sunday he looked as polished as our staff has seen him of late. Ramil was patient out of his stance, executed a strong punch and redirected well for a prospect listed at 6'7" and north of 300 pounds. It's not flashy but it's productive, something plenty of offensive line coaches at the next level can work with. Ramil is a stock up talent who recently added offers from Auburn, Missouri, Kentucky and Florida State.

OT Johnny Williams IV, 2023



Another lengthy tackle on the list, Williams worked with swift ability on a bigger frame in drills and it carried over to his blocking ability against smaller and faster edge players. Working against one of the top pass rushers in the field, KingJoseph Edwards, Williams took an L on his first rep because he overset. The rising-senior regrouped and came back with a short set to combat the speed of Edwards and it led to the only win a blocker had against the elite talent all day long. Williams is looking at programs like Florida State, Miami, North Carolina and others at this stage.

IOL Bradyn Joiner, 2023

A local commitment for Auburn out of Auburn (Ala.) High School, Joyner looked plenty comfortable against defenders of multiple body types on Sunday. He won with a strong punch and anchor combination few interior offensive line prospects could duplicate relative to the strong defensive line group aligned on the other side of the field. Joyner is a compact player who has flashed on defense during his Friday night exploits, in a mentality that carries over to his play on offense. His ability to redirect while engaged played well against bigger defenders for the future Tiger.

Top 10 Defense

IDL Xzavier McLeod , 2023

In a loaded defensive line group at the top of the list, the South Carolina native was the most consistent of the bunch, dominating from the interior against good blockers every time he lined up Sunday. McLeod flashed excellent footwork in drills and the quickness resonated against blockers, learning from the one over-exposed mistake he made along the way. McLeod gave away a swim move and paid for it after it led to a win on the previous rep, so he countered with a low-plane release and a more decisive rush his next time out. That quick lesson, great size and bounding quickness has McLeod's stock on the rise. Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and others are battling here.

IDL Justin Benton, 2023

If there was a 'best hands' award for defenders at the camp Sunday, Benton would run away with the win. It was flash city during his one-on-one wins, chopping down blockers' hands with relative ease while pushing vertical with quickness and an energetic motor. Benton was the first prospect we saw brave the conditions prior to his position group's warm up and he created the energy on that side of the ball all morning long. Benton has natural leverage on his side and uses it for quick and powerful wins in drills, competition and beyond. Programs like Georgia, Auburn, Penn State and others made his top 10 in November, while he was at IMG Academy in Florida.

Edge KingJoseph Edwards, 2024

The talk of the camp off the edge was Edwards, who was easy to spot thanks to his camouflage hoodie under his Under Armour gear. His play took over from there, with an elite first step and the bend of a more mature prospect readying for a junior season in college as opposed to high school. Edwards changes direction well and has early signs of strong hand usage, important in his overall rush skill set as his body physically matures. Aside from one rep against Johnny Williams IV, the sophomore blew by any blocker assigned to slow him on Sunday, perhaps part of the reason the national champions came through with an offer for the in-state star soon after video of his performance hit social media.

IDL Jamaal Jarrett, 2023

Also hard to miss was Jarrett, based on his immense size in the middle. Still a role for true gap fillers in the modern game, the Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley star could fit that bill in the 2023 class if Sunday has anything to do with it. Despite the 330-pound frame, though, there was a swiftness to the big man's game that enabled him path's to the passer beyond simply overpowering the blocker -- though Jarrett did that plenty on Sunday as well. There wasn't an opposing talent who could slow the big man on his path to the backfield, working with better leverage than one may expect due to his 6'5" build. Jarrett, who worked a rip and run through move on more than one occasion Sunday, was given positional MVP honors by the event staff. Georgia, Clemson, Florida, Auburn, Tennessee and others are on his trail.

DB Aaron Gates, 2023

Initially catching attention because of his great frame and muscular build at safety, the Florida commitment turned heads later in the day for his speed and ball skills. Working man coverage may not be his specialty at this stage, though the athletic foundation is there -- it was hard to miss his work on the back-half of reps with great straight-line speed and body control at the catch point. Gates is smooth out of his breaks and has better range than we expected at 6'1", 190 pounds or so. Despite recent offers from Florida State and others, the two-way talent expresses solidity to the new coaching staff at UF.

CB Jayden Sheppard, 2023

A long and lean Floridian who made the trip up, it was worth it for the rising-senior cover man. Sheppard is a smooth transitioner who can reestablish leverage with enough quickness early in reps to maintain position prior to the ball arriving. With good speed and finishing ability, he broke up several passes against a variety of pass catchers Sunday, including several much bigger than his listed 180 pounds, making his position projection as a long corner or rangy safety feel like a comfortable one. West Virginia is the latest to offer the Niceville (Fla.) High School standout.

Edge Kavion Henderson, 2024

The Leeds (Ala.) High School star has added good weight to his frame and it showed in the power department on Sunday, using his hands against big blockers with success. But Henderson is known for speed and bend, and that was still very much in play in what was a successful day in all facets. Maturity is at play in his plan for attacking tackles, too, as his best rep included a bound/redirection against a pass setter who was anticipating a speed rush correctly. Henderson, who picked up an offer from the in-state Auburn Tigers on Monday morning, countered underneath in one of the prettiest wins of the day among trench performers.

CB Jaylen Mbakwe, 2024

A two-way Clay (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville star who has legitimate FBS interest at wide receiver or defensive back, Mbakwe worked on defense Sunday and excelled at every stop. He is so smooth in his back pedal and while transitioning, of course equipped with ball skills on the tail-end of his secondary skill set. The rising junior didn't give up anything down the field and was in position to make plays during every rep the staff saw in person. He can run, play the apex and break down -- all while being a part time cornerback. Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and more than a dozen others have offered.

CB Avieon Terrell, 2023

The Clemson legacy prospect has length to his name like his older brother, AJ Terrell, does but he is built a bit more compactly. It helps early in routes and especially at the line of scrimmage, where Terrell plays patient and hold leverage like a mature cover prospect. Whether the wide receiver worked intermediate routes or pushed vertical, the Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake star was almost always in phase and in position to play the football. He uses his hands well, though subtlety, to narrow the margins and has enough bounce to make up space and eliminate throwing lanes in short order. Terrell of course has Clemson after him, as well as Texas, Florida State and others at this time.

CB TJ Metcalf, 2023

The balanced prospect is a safety projection at the next level, but a corner tab could be argued following some of the plays Metcalf made Sunday. Few corners were stronger at the catch point than the Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley star, who broke up multiple passes with force and great timing. The junior has great length and is also filling out his frame at a good pace, potentially leading to a hybrid role at the next level with his ability to win with anticipation and physicality alike. Michigan, Miami and Jackson State are among the programs recently added to Metcalf's offer list.

Honorable Mention

DB Caleb Downs, 2023 - The premiere prospect among rising seniors at the event, Downs is fresh off the basketball court but worked through drills with relative ease before sitting out the competition phase of the event for precautionary reasons. Well built and fluid, Downs can play anywhere in the secondary or on offense in college, should he choose to. Georgia, North Carolina and Oklahoma are likely his next three visits.

RB Justice Haynes, 2023 - Also among those whose day wrapped up before 1-on-1 competition, Haynes flashed during the front-end of the performance day. He has an impressive build at running back and the offer list behind it, impressing in his transitions and forward lean with the ball in his hands. Georgia, Clemson, Texas, USC and many others want Haynes in their colors come next year.

WR Ayden Williams, 2023 - If not for some lapses at the catch point, Williams would have been a top 10 offensive performer thanks to his combination of size and polish in the route-running department. The Mississippian is sudden despite a 6'2" frame, with springy leaping ability and length. Ole Miss and Oklahoma appear to have his attention at this time.

RB Dontavious 'DJ' Braswell, 2023 - A lengthy and speedy back who backs it up on the track with 10.7 100-meter dash speed, Braswell ran by many linebackers on Sunday with relative ease. He finished with good enough ball skills, too, in what was a breakout performance for the Sandersonville (Ga.) Washington County star. Florida State and Boston College offers are in and Alabama is beginning to show interest.

DE Gabe Davis, 2023 - The former Florida State commitment has added mass to his frame but still triggers as one of the top edge rushers in what was a loaded field. He was incredibly swift in drills and won with good bend against bigger blockers. FSU and Georgia will get him on campus in March.

OT Bo Hughley, 2023 - The Georgia commitment turned our heads last year at this event having slammed a defender into the turf, and that aggression remains in the towering tackle talent. There is a defensive mentality in his mauling offensive game at the contact point. Once the polish catches up from a pass protection and patience perspective, this may be one of the better trench gets in the class of 2023.

QB Malachi Singleton, 2023 - Known as a true dual-threat on Friday nights, the Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb star flashed his downfield throwing ability despite the wet conditions on Sunday. The footwork and movement skills are strong, but there is an ease when Singleton lets it fly to the third level. More consistency in the throwing motion and intermediate game will push the Peach State star further, something colleges are plenty aware of given his active recruitment. UCF, Arkansas, Miami, Virginia and others are in the mix with offers though many others are showing interest.

WR Mike Matthews, 2024 - A towering talent who also gets it done on the basketball court, the body control and ball skills at 6'4" has to generate more football interest for the boundary and red zone threat. Matthews won with physicality and length Sunday, as there is a smooth nature to his route running and hands. Arkansas, Pitt, UCF and others have offered early on.

QB Kamari McClellan, 2024 -Another passer who cut through the conditions was the Oxford (Ala.) High School standout, who already has offers from Auburn, Florida State and others. McClellan has a pure motion and the intermediate accuracy, along with enough mobility, to command a modern college offense as he continues to shine on big stages.

CB Misun Kelley, 2023 - One of the smoothest defensive backs in drills was the Clemson native, who also made some plays during the one-on-one portion of the camp. Kelley doesn't have the CU offer just yet, but interest is there.

DB Jalen Davis, 2023 - The Louisville commitment took home MVP honors from the event staff after flashing as a big safety with range and ball skills, most evident on an interception in the back of the end zone early in the one-on-one stage of the day. Davis is hearing from other programs, including Tennessee, but says he is locked in to the Cardinals less than a month into his commitment to the ACC school.

LB Dwight Johnson Jr., 2023 - A setting like this, even without the weather conditions, is tough for linebackers and the stacked running back field didn't make it any easier. However Johnson was one of the few defenders mid-camp who made some plays on the football, breaking up a couple of passes after strong leverage skill and enough physicality against the offense. Johnson has several FBS offers coming off of a junior season in which he proved three-down value.

WR Davion Dozier, 2023 - South Carolina offered the big pass catcher on Monday morning as his recruiting rise continues. Dozier stands near 6'4", 200 pounds and found a way to bring in contested catches against great secondary competition on Sunday. Tennessee, Georgia Tech, USF and others are on the early offer list that seems sure to grow.

DE Tyler Atkinson, 2026 - Last but not least, there was a middle school prospect who fooled onlookers with his age and play. At 6'3", nearly 200 pounds, he worked well off the edge with a mature first step and some bend despite being in the eighth grade. It's never too early to keep an eye on the distant future in recruiting, too. Akron is already in with an offer.

Brian Smith contributed to this report