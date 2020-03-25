Boston College Stands Out For Punter/Kicker Tommy Doman Jr.

Recruiting a kicker or punter is a different animal than recruiting any other position on the field. They are hardly ever ranked, and most kickers don't ever have giant offer lists as they get scooped up pretty quickly.

Tommy Doman, is a kicker and punter out of St. Mary's in Bloomfield, Michigan. A 2021 recruit, he currently holds offers from Boston College, Michigan, Washington St, Colorado St, Air Force, Army, UPenn, and Dartmouth. BC Bulletin spoke with Doman about his recruitment, how COVID-19 altered his plans and what sticks out at each school.

Doman talked about how each school that is recruiting him brings a different attraction. He has Ivy League schools that could provide him top level educations, military academies "that would allow me to serve my country", Michigan is "close to home playing in front 110,000 people", Colorado State was attractive for the altitude and outdoors, and Washington State recruited him to play all three kicking positions.

In terms of how Doman views Boston College is scene as a good choice because of the academics, he told BC Bulletin it "provides a world class education that will prepare me in the future when applying to dental school". The new staff stood out to the high school junior, they are "creating a great environment at Boston College". He said that the Eagles would be a team he would be "proud of" to play for, and that he was overjoyed when they offered him. Doman has been in touch with special teams coordinator Coach Thurin and Jeff Hafley who has expressed how important the third phase of the game is.

Doman is both a kicker and punter, and different schools as mentioned before have different plans for him. He is accomplished at both positions as a two time All-State specialist and 1st team All-American on NBC punter. "I am ranked as a Top 5 - 5 star kicker and punter across the 2 major kicking platforms" Doman explained to BC Bulletin. BC is currently recruiting him as a punter and potentially a kickoff specialist he reports.

He has already made visits to Boston College, and was planning to do another one but the COVID outbreak forced it to be postponed. He hopes that the virus outbreak will slow down so that he can make his official visits in August and make a decision before his senior season. He currently does not have a favorite list but says "BC is definitely near the top when I do have a list".

