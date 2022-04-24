Boston College Make Top 10 For '23 DL Dashawn Womack

'23 defensive lineman Dashawn Womack of St. Frances Academy (MD) released his Top 10 list on Friday. The 6-4, 255 lb junior went to Twitter to announce his list. Along with the Eagles, Womack went to Twitter to announce his finalists.

Along with Boston College, the four star Womack also included Georgia, Pitt, Temple, Rutgers, Ole Miss, Auburn, Maryland and LSU. He has been busy as well, taking visits to many of his Top 10, most recently checking out the Rutgers spring game.

Womack attends St.Frances Academy in Maryland, a school Boston College is very familiar with. Over the past three seasons under Jeff Hafley, the Eagles have landed four commitments, and two have signed. CJ Burton Jr, will most likely be one of BC's starting defensive backs this upcoming season, while Jude Bowry has positioned himself to land on the two deep at offensive line. '22 defensive back Jamal Hood committed to Boston College before the two sides parted ways. In the Class of '23, EDGE Brian Simms has pledged to the Eagles, and remains committed.

A lot of this success is due to associate head coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim, who has been critical for BC's success in the DMV area.

