Pair of West Coast Recruits Set Visit Dates

BC has a pair of recruits visiting from powerhouse programs out west.

Boston College is set to have a pair of visitors in June according to the recruits. '23 Bishop Gorman (NV) linebacker Palaie Faoa, and '23 St. John's Bosco (CA) linebacker Ty Lee both have announced their dates for their official visits. 

Faoa

Palaie Faoa

Faoa is a three star recruit with offers from Arizona, California, Maryland, Colorado and Washington State. According to 247sports.com, he has two leaders at this point, the Bears and BC. A teammate of current Boston College running back Cam Barfield, Faoa tells BC Bulletin that he plans on visiting on June 25th. 

TyLee

Ty Lee

Lee, a three star linebacker/safety hybrid has offers from Ole Miss, Michigan State, Arizona State, UCLA, Cal, Oregon State, Oregon, USC and Utah. According to 247sports.com, he will be traveling out to Boston College with current Eagle S/LB Sione Hala who will be moving in the weekend of June 18th. “The staff always keeps it real with me and it’s not just about football with them. They said there are so many great opportunities at BC outside of football and it’s a great place to network and grow as as person too," he told Greg Biggins of 247sports.com

Both of these recruits play for national powerhouse high school programs, something Jeff Hafley and his staff have targeted in years past. Boston College already has a commitment from Brian Simms, who plays for St. Frances Academy (MD), also considered a strong high school program. 

Complete List of 2023 Commitments for Boston College

In This Article (1)

Boston College Eagles
Boston College Eagles

TyLee
Recruiting

