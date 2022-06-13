'23 DL Boubacar Traore Officially Visits Boston College

Boston College had a massive weekend of official visitors, and camps, but one unexpected name stuck out. Former Eagles commit and now Notre Dame pledge Boubacar Traore, a '23 four star DL out of Catholic Memorial was on campus for an official visit.

Traore on Twitter referred to the trip to campus as an "unofficial visit." But BC Bulletin was able to confirm that this was indeed an official visit. Why is this important? Many programs do not look kindly on their commits taking official visits to other programs. It shows the recruit really isn't completely sold on their program, and many times these programs yank the committable offer.

But for now, reports from the Notre Dame sites claim that this isn't really a big deal, and they still expect Traore to stick with the Irish. That being said, this recruit, one many had thought was locked in with ND, could be a story that is worth monitoring in the coming months. If the Eagles were able to flip him, Traore would immediately be their number one recruit in the class.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeFN

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC