Skip to main content

'23 DL Boubacar Traore Takes Official Visit to Boston College

A simple visit creates a much more complex picture of a recruit that was once committed to the Eagles.

Boston College had a massive weekend of official visitors, and camps, but one unexpected name stuck out. Former Eagles commit and now Notre Dame pledge Boubacar Traore, a '23 four star DL out of Catholic Memorial was on campus for an official visit. 

Traore on Twitter referred to the trip to campus as an "unofficial visit." But BC Bulletin was able to confirm that this was indeed an official visit. Why is this important? Many programs do not look kindly on their commits taking official visits to other programs. It shows the recruit really isn't completely sold on their program, and many times these programs yank the committable offer.

But for now, reports from the Notre Dame sites claim that this isn't really a big deal, and they still expect Traore to stick with the Irish. That being said, this recruit, one many had thought was locked in with ND, could be a story that is worth monitoring in the coming months. If the Eagles were able to flip him, Traore would immediately be their number one recruit in the class. 

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeFN

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

4-7-22 Spring-22
Recruiting

'23 DL Boubacar Traore Officially Visits Boston College

By A.J. Black17 seconds agoComment
RyanMickow
Recruiting

‘23 OL Ryan Mickow Commits to Boston College

By A.J. Black2 hours agoComment
PhilJurkovec
Football

Boston College Player Preview '22: QB Phil Jurkovec

By A.J. BlackJun 11, 2022Comment
helmet
Recruiting

Boston College Makes Top 10 for '23 OL Naquil Betrand

By A.J. BlackJun 11, 2022Comment
AmirHerring
Maroon & Gold+

Up to Date Visitor List for The Weekend of June 10, 2022

By A.J. BlackJun 11, 2022Comment
IMG_7896
Football

QB Phil Jurkovec Lands New NIL Deal With McGovern Auto

By A.J. BlackJun 9, 2022Comment
netookpala
Football

Boston College Player Preview '22: DE Neto Okpala

By A.J. BlackJun 8, 2022Comment
SeanTucker
Football

Mitchell Wolfe's All-ACC Teams: Running Backs

By Mitchell WolfeJun 7, 2022Comment
colegeer
Maroon & Gold+

'25 QB Cole Geer Reacts to "Awesome Time" at BC Camp, New Offer

By A.J. BlackJun 7, 2022Comment
Member Exclusive