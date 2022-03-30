Boston College Lands Commitment From '23 EDGE Brian Simms

Boston College football added their sixth recruit to the Class of '23 on Wednesday. St. Frances Academy (MD) Brian Simms announced his pledge to the Eagles on Twitter. The junior, a three star, chose the Eagles over claimed offers from Penn State, Ole Miss, West Virginia and Buffalo. The decision comes shortly after Simms visited Chestnut Hill over the past weekend.

Simms was recruited by defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase, and defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim.

Simms makes it three years in a row with a commitment from St. Frances Academy

Simms is an impressive EDGE defender with great size at 6-4, 240lbs. He is the fourth St. Frances Academy (MD) player to commit to the Eagles during the tenure of head coach Jeff Hafley. This is a crucial northeast program to be locked in with, as they have produced a lot of top end Power 5 talent. Defensive Back CJ Burton Jr. and offensive lineman Jude Bowry both are currently enrolled with the program, while defensive back Jamal Hood originally committed to the Eagles before moving off his commitment shortly before 2021 National Signing Day.

In addition to Simms, the Eagles currently have five players committed for the upcoming class. Quarterback Jacobe Robinson out of Texas, wide receiver Jaeden SKeete and running back Datrell Jones out of Catholic Memorial (MA), Jordan Mayer a defensive end out of Pennsylvania and defensive tackle Eryx Daugherty from Michigan.

Complete List of 2023 Commitments for Boston College

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC