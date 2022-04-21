Boston College Locks In Visit From '23 LB Bryson Washington

The Eagles land an official from the Lone Star State

Boston College will be hosting an important visitor, as '23 linebacker Bryson Washington from Franklin (TX) announced he will check out Chestnut Hill on June 18th. The 6-0 junior announced his decision of the official visit on Twitter.

Washington shared his official confirmation on Twitter

Washington has put together a solid offer list that includes Arkansas, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, UTSA and Western Kentucky. He is currently not ranked by 247sports.com, but given his offer list that most likely will change before the summer.

A two way player, Washington was part of a strong Franklin squad that went 16-0 last season, winning a state title. He played on both sides of the ball with 119 tackles, eight pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception as a linebacker/safety hybrid. On offense he ran the ball for 1480 yards to go along with twenty touchdowns.

Texas has been an important part of Boston College's recruiting plan under Jeff Hafley. The Eagles have made dozens of offers for the upcoming class, after landing wide receiver Jaden Williams and defensive back Jalon Williams in previous recruiting classes. Jacobe Robinson, a quarterback from Hendrix (TX) has already pledged to the Eagles in this class.

Boston College does not have any defensive backs or linebackers committed for the upcoming 2023 class.

