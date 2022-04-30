Skip to main content

Boston College Lands Commitment from '23 DB Carter Davis

The Eagles head to the DMV to land their newest commitment

Boston College landed a new commitment on Friday night as '23 defensive back Carter Davis pledged to the Eagles. Davis, from Mount Saint Joseph (MD) announced his decision on Twitter. 

CarterDavis

Via Twitter

Davis is a 6-2 three star defensive back with offers from Maryland, UConn, Liberty, USF, Kent State, and Bowling Green. As he comes from the DMV area, his primary recruiter through this process was defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim.

This is an intriguing commitment for a number of reasons. First off, he has the physical size to play a number of positions depending on how the staff wants to use him. He is big enough to play safety, or if he bulks up a bit he could fill a hybrid linebacker/safety slot, or he could simply be a standard cornerback in Tem Lukabu's defense. He has great instincts, and plays violently, something that is crucial in a Jeff Hafley defensive back. 

While he doesn't have the biggest offer list, landing a DMV defensive back is always a big deal. The more that BC can continue to build a pipeline through that area, the more the bigger names will consider coming to Chestnut Hill. 

CarterDavis

Boston College currently has seven commitments for the Class of '23. Quarterback Jacobe Robinson out of Texas, wide receiver Jaeden SKeete and running back Datrell Jones out of Catholic Memorial (MA), Brian Simms a defensive end out of Maryland, defensive tackle Eryx Daugherty from Michigan, and Reed Harris a wide receiver from Montana.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Complete List of 2023 Commitments for Boston College

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

In This Article (1)

Boston College Eagles
Boston College Eagles

CarterDavis
Recruiting

Boston College Lands Commitment from '23 DB Carter Davis

By A.J. Blackjust nowComment
ZionJohnson
Football

What They Are Saying: Grades and Analysis For Zion Johnson to the Chargers

By A.J. Black20 hours agoComment
gassonhall
Football

Pat Kraft Hired As Athletic Director at Penn State

By A.J. Black23 hours agoComment
USATSI_18171072_168388155_lowres
Football

Locked on Boston College: Zion to the Bolts

By A.J. BlackApr 29, 2022Comment
ZionJohnson
Football

Offensive Lineman Zion Johnson Drafted by Los Angeles Chargers In the First Round

By A.J. BlackApr 28, 2022Comment
ZionJohnson
Football

Zion Johnson NFL Draft Scouting Report

By Mitchell WolfeApr 28, 2022Comment
ZionJohnsonCombine
Football

Zion Johnson: 2022 NFL Draft Team Fits

By Mitchell WolfeApr 28, 2022Comment
kraft_presser_front_01
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Kraft Gone?

By A.J. BlackApr 27, 2022Comment
EryxDaugherty
Recruiting

Boston College Commit DL Erix Daugherty Locks In Official Visit

By A.J. BlackApr 26, 2022Comment