Boston College Lands Commitment from '23 DB Carter Davis

Boston College landed a new commitment on Friday night as '23 defensive back Carter Davis pledged to the Eagles. Davis, from Mount Saint Joseph (MD) announced his decision on Twitter.

Davis is a 6-2 three star defensive back with offers from Maryland, UConn, Liberty, USF, Kent State, and Bowling Green. As he comes from the DMV area, his primary recruiter through this process was defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim.

This is an intriguing commitment for a number of reasons. First off, he has the physical size to play a number of positions depending on how the staff wants to use him. He is big enough to play safety, or if he bulks up a bit he could fill a hybrid linebacker/safety slot, or he could simply be a standard cornerback in Tem Lukabu's defense. He has great instincts, and plays violently, something that is crucial in a Jeff Hafley defensive back.

While he doesn't have the biggest offer list, landing a DMV defensive back is always a big deal. The more that BC can continue to build a pipeline through that area, the more the bigger names will consider coming to Chestnut Hill.

Boston College currently has seven commitments for the Class of '23. Quarterback Jacobe Robinson out of Texas, wide receiver Jaeden SKeete and running back Datrell Jones out of Catholic Memorial (MA), Brian Simms a defensive end out of Maryland, defensive tackle Eryx Daugherty from Michigan, and Reed Harris a wide receiver from Montana.

