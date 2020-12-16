DB Cole Batson Signs With Boston College

Boston College added a defensive back on Wednesday, as California safety Cole Batson signed with the Eagles. The former Arizona commit flipped to the Eagles in the spring, and should play a role as a linebacker/safety hybrid in Tem Lukabu's defense. He's considered a three star recruit by 247sports, and an SI All American Top 1000 recruit.

Other Offers: Maryland, Washington State, Air Force, Colorado State, New Mexico and San Diego State

SI All American Scouting Profile

Frame: Tall and long frame with wide shoulders. Narrow torso and waist. Athletic lower base.

Athleticism: Also plays WR on offense. Effective space-player with solid movement skills. Good quick-pedal with easy downhill linear transition. Can drive well on underneath routes in coverage and can disrupt catch points with length. Slips around blockers from flanks. Gets a fair hug on ball-carriers to make it tough to escape clutches.

Instincts: Good coverage awareness and zone eyes. Doesn’t panic versus multi-receiver route combinations. Can relate, see 2 go inside and flip eyes to 1 with good break and catch-point timing. Solid mesh-point vision and ball-location skills to work in box versus run.

Polish: Plays a safety/rover-type role and is asked to be rob-player in cover-3 concepts. More man coverage reps versus running backs and tight ends need to be obtained, along with adding more mass and strength. Also will need to improve shed-package to challenge and escape offensive linemen.

Bottom Line: Batson is a versatile prospect who can play receiver, safety, rover and linebacker. He has ideal length, range and is very good in zone coverage. While he could nestle fine in the secondary, Batson has an ideal skill-set for the Sam linebacker role in a 4-3 base structure and should be able to stay on the field in sub.

