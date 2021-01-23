Boston College Stays Active at St. Frances Academy with Offer to Dashawn Womack

The Eagles coaching staff continues to be active in the DMV area with another offer.

St. Frances Academy (MD) is a program that Boston College has been very active under second year head coach Jeff Hafley. The Eagles have landed commitments from Clinton Burton Jr. and '22 defensive back Jamal Hood, while offering over a half dozen other players on the team. Most recently the Boston College staff offered '23 defensive end Dashawn Womack.

Currently the rising junior has an offer from Ole Miss. BC Bulletin caught up with Womack shortly after he received his offer from the Eagles.

Because he is only currently a sophomore, Womack received his offer from his head coach Massey Hailemariam. "He was talking to defensive back Coach Rahim." Womack explained. Aazaar Abdul Rahim has been critical for the Eagles success in the DMV area and played a big part in the recruitment of Burton and Hood.

Womack has learned about the program on his own. Asked if he had talked to either of the BC commits about the program, he said that he hadn't but planned on doing that. When asked what he thinks about BC he said "it's a pretty good school" and he plans on visiting when recruits are allowed to officially visit again. Currently the NCAA is in a recruiting dead period until April 15th.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates on the recruitment of Dashawn Womack.

