Boston College Recruiting Notebook: November 3, 2020

Boston College football continues to be busy on the recruiting trail as they get closer to the end of the first cycle for 2021. There are still a handful of offers left in this class, and the coaching staff continues to build on subsequent classes as well.

Jihaad Campbell, a three star defensive end out of Sicklerville, New Jersey named his Top 12 and Boston College made the list. We spoke to Campbell back in June and he mentioned how he thought it was a great school and great community, and wanted to visit as soon as he could. His other schools that made the cut are below

Drew Kendall is the name everyone wants to know about, and let me just say what I keep saying. He is remaining quiet about his status. We do know that he visited Stanford which was one of the last things he was hoping to do. Now he hasn't committed to them, which sometimes happens right after a visit that goes well, so you can read into that all you want. But I suggest you don't, Kendall seems content to take his time, and there is no reason for him to stray from that philosophy now.

Boston College landed a new walk on Monday evening, as Jack Brandon committed to the Eagles. A three star quarterback out of Cheshire, Connecticut he is the second QB to join this class. Went to the same high school and Brandon and Bryce Sebastian.

'21 wide receiver Jaden Williams seems to be focusing on Boston College and Utah with Tulane running third. While it is true he is a two sport athlete (football and basketball), he told BC Bulletin "If a school gives me the opportunity I’ll take it, but I’m not worried to much about basketball."

Flips are part of the game, and there are two names to monitor. Linebacker Trevin Wallace has been getting a lot of attention from SEC schools lately. While he seems firm with BC, the lure of local programs may be tough to fend off. The other is defensive tackle Andre Porter, who recently received a Minnesota offer. It sounds like they have a decent shot at flipping him, so stay tuned.

Marcus Bradley a four star defensive tackle from Maryland decommitted from the University of Maryland on Monday. Not sure where Boston College currently stands with him, given how late it is in the process, but they had offered him before. Might be worth keeping an eye on.

It is not necessarily recruiting news, but something worth noting. St. Frances defensive backs coach Justin Winters tweeted about Boston College's game against Clemson on Saturday and remarked about how they are "building something". Boston College currently has a pair of SFA defensive backs (Jamal Hood and Clinton Burton Jr.) committed, and building a pipeline with a program so rich in talent would be a massive move for the Eagles.