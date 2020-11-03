SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Boston College Recruiting Notebook: November 3, 2020

A.J. Black

Boston College football continues to be busy on the recruiting trail as they get closer to the end of the first cycle for 2021. There are still a handful of offers left in this class, and the coaching staff continues to build on subsequent classes as well.

Jihaad Campbell, a three star defensive end out of Sicklerville, New Jersey named his Top 12 and Boston College made the list. We spoke to Campbell back in June and he mentioned how he thought it was a great school and great community, and wanted to visit as soon as he could. His other schools that made the cut are below

Drew Kendall is the name everyone wants to know about, and let me just say what I keep saying. He is remaining quiet about his status. We do know that he visited Stanford which was one of the last things he was hoping to do. Now he hasn't committed to them, which sometimes happens right after a visit that goes well, so you can read into that all you want. But I suggest you don't, Kendall seems content to take his time, and there is no reason for him to stray from that philosophy now. 

Boston College landed a new walk on Monday evening, as Jack Brandon committed to the Eagles. A three star quarterback out of Cheshire, Connecticut he is the second QB to join this class. Went to the same high school and Brandon and Bryce Sebastian. 

'21 wide receiver Jaden Williams seems to be focusing on Boston College and Utah with Tulane running third. While it is true he is a two sport athlete (football and basketball), he told BC Bulletin "If a school gives me the opportunity I’ll take it, but I’m not worried to much about basketball."

Flips are part of the game, and there are two names to monitor. Linebacker Trevin Wallace has been getting a lot of attention from SEC schools lately. While he seems firm with BC, the lure of local programs may be tough to fend off. The other is defensive tackle Andre Porter, who recently received a Minnesota offer. It sounds like they have a decent shot at flipping him, so stay tuned. 

Marcus Bradley a four star defensive tackle from Maryland decommitted from the University of Maryland on Monday. Not sure where Boston College currently stands with him, given how late it is in the process, but they had offered him before. Might be worth keeping an eye on. 

It is not necessarily recruiting news, but something worth noting. St. Frances defensive backs coach Justin Winters tweeted about Boston College's game against Clemson on Saturday and remarked about how they are "building something". Boston College currently has a pair of SFA defensive backs (Jamal Hood and Clinton Burton Jr.) committed, and building a pipeline with a program so rich in talent would be a massive move for the Eagles.

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Mk_Ultra
Mk_Ultra

All I want for Christmas is a Kendall and Bradley commit to Boston College.

FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

What a list for Campbell, I wonder how many of those offers are commit-able. Kendall’s recruitment is interesting; hopefully it ends with BC and he’s just gauging all interest. Not sure who it benefits the longer it takes, and it seems the “leader” is whoever you’re reading into.

For flips, hopefully we keep both Wallace and Porter. Porter I’m less sure about because the Minn offer came later, but Wallace has had these offers—feels like if he wanted to flip he’d have done so unless there’s one specific one he wants. Could be wrong though and hopefully there’s a backup plan for both.

Finally, love the St. Frances love!

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Thread: Boston College vs. #1 Clemson (12:00PM, ABC)

Our in game analysis and discussion as Boston College takes on Clemson

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Report: Former BC RB AJ Dillon Tests Positive for COVID-19

BC's former star will miss time after a positive test according to reports.

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68

'21 DE/OLB Tyeus Clemons Commits To Boston College

Boston College landed a commitment out of the state of Alabama, Tyeus Clemons a defensive end/outside linebacker

A.J. Black

by

Jkmanx

Locked On Boston College: A New Daily Podcast Dedicated to the BC Eagles

A new daily podcast that discusses everything Boston College, hosted by AJ Black, a name you can trust.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Bowl Projections: Post Week 9

A look at some of the bowls Boston College have been projected to head to this bowl season.

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Boston College vs. #1 Clemson: Predictions and Final Thoughts

Our prediction for tomorrow's game between Boston College and undefeated Clemson

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Weekly Kickoff: Syracuse Week

A look at Boston College's upcoming matchup with the Orange.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

Jeff Hafley talks about the election, Syracuse and still feeling disappointed about Clemson game.

A.J. Black

by

Grumpy06

Report: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence to Miss BC Game After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The Tigers will be down their signal caller as Lawrence will reportedly miss Saturday's game against the Eagles.

A.J. Black

by

Kilroy12

Boston College 34 Clemson 28: Grading the Eagles

Grading out Boston College's effort against Clemson on Saturday

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan