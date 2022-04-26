Skip to main content

Boston College Commit DL Erix Daugherty Locks In Official Visit

The Eagles lineman will be on campus in June

The list of official visitors continues to grow for Boston College, as '23 DL Eryx Daugherty locked in his official visit with the Eagles. The 6-4, 275lb junior will be on campus June 10-12th. 

EryxDaugherty

Daugherty is a three star recruit according to 247sports.com, with offers from Maryland, Navy and a handful of MAC schools. He committed to Jeff Hafley's staff back on March 19th after an unofficial visit to campus. Jordan Mayer also committed that weekend, but recently decommitted from the program.  

An intriguing athletic defensive tackle, Daugherty could be a challenge to block off the line. According to his HUDL film, he runs a 4.85 which is very quick for a defensive tackle, and has a solid technique against both the pass and rush. SI All American's John Garcia, discussed the recruit after he committed. 

When a program gets a coveted prospect on campus and he wraps up his recruitment while in town, it's seemingly a bit sweeter for the coaching staff. It enables them to celebrate with said recruit and his family, something Jeff Hafley and company were able to accomplish with Daugherty, the two-way Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice lineman, on Saturday. Well put together at 6'4", 285 pounds or so, the Michigan native is a balanced defender with prowess versus the run and the pass. Thrown in plus athleticism, a strong lower half and consistent motor and there is a fit in the program's aggressive defensive scheme.

ERyx

Daugherty visited Boston College in March for an unofficial

Boston College currently has six commitments for the Class of '23, including quarterback Jacobe Robinson (who also just visited Chestnut Hill), EDGE Brian Simms (Maryland), Reed Harris (Montana) and Catholic Memorial (MA) running back Datrell Jones and wide receiver Jaeden Skeete. 

Boston College Content

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

2023 Boston College Football Scholarship Offers

2023 Boston College Football Commitment List

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

In This Article (1)

Boston College Eagles
Boston College Eagles

EryxDaugherty
Recruiting

Boston College Commit DL Erix Daugherty Locks In Official Visit

By A.J. Black11 seconds agoComment
EarlGrant
Football

AD Pat Kraft Reportedly Targeted by Penn State; Deal Expected Soon

By A.J. Black5 hours agoComment
GianniThompson
Basketball

Gianni Thompson Transfers to UMass

By A.J. BlackApr 25, 2022Comment
Christian Mahogany
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Interview with Christian Mahogany

By A.J. BlackApr 25, 2022Comment
USATSI_7408266_168388155_lowres
Recruiting

Boston College Make Top 10 For '23 DL Dashawn Womack

By A.J. BlackApr 24, 2022Comment
notredame
Football

Boston College & Notre Dame Football Game Time Announced

By A.J. BlackApr 23, 2022Comment
TyLee
Recruiting

Pair of West Coast Recruits Set Visit Dates

By A.J. BlackApr 23, 2022Comment
JordanMayer
Recruiting

'23 EDGE Jordan Mayer Decommits From Boston College

By A.J. BlackApr 22, 2022Comment
Practice Photo
Recruiting

Boston College Recruiting Class of 2023: Commitment List

By A.J. BlackApr 22, 2022Comment