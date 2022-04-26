Boston College Commit DL Erix Daugherty Locks In Official Visit

The list of official visitors continues to grow for Boston College, as '23 DL Eryx Daugherty locked in his official visit with the Eagles. The 6-4, 275lb junior will be on campus June 10-12th.

Daugherty is a three star recruit according to 247sports.com, with offers from Maryland, Navy and a handful of MAC schools. He committed to Jeff Hafley's staff back on March 19th after an unofficial visit to campus. Jordan Mayer also committed that weekend, but recently decommitted from the program.

An intriguing athletic defensive tackle, Daugherty could be a challenge to block off the line. According to his HUDL film, he runs a 4.85 which is very quick for a defensive tackle, and has a solid technique against both the pass and rush. SI All American's John Garcia, discussed the recruit after he committed.

When a program gets a coveted prospect on campus and he wraps up his recruitment while in town, it's seemingly a bit sweeter for the coaching staff. It enables them to celebrate with said recruit and his family, something Jeff Hafley and company were able to accomplish with Daugherty, the two-way Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice lineman, on Saturday. Well put together at 6'4", 285 pounds or so, the Michigan native is a balanced defender with prowess versus the run and the pass. Thrown in plus athleticism, a strong lower half and consistent motor and there is a fit in the program's aggressive defensive scheme.

Daugherty visited Boston College in March for an unofficial

Boston College currently has six commitments for the Class of '23, including quarterback Jacobe Robinson (who also just visited Chestnut Hill), EDGE Brian Simms (Maryland), Reed Harris (Montana) and Catholic Memorial (MA) running back Datrell Jones and wide receiver Jaeden Skeete.

