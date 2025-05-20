Extra Point: Boston College, Bill O'Brien Piecing Together A Top 25 Recruiting Class
As of right now, Bill O'Brien and the rest of the Boston College coaching staff have put together a remarkable recruiting class in O'Brien's early tenure as the head coach of the Eagles.
Currently, Boston College sits at No. 20 in the 247Sports top 25 recruiting class rankings for 2026. With a total of 12 commitments thus far, O'Brien and the Eagles haven't been shy about wanting to get their guys committed to the program early and often. Most of the Eagles' recruits thus far come from the greater New England area, which shows that BC is making a concious effort to take advantage of its home cooking.
Currently, Mason Leak, an EDGE rusher out of Avon, CT, is the highest rated recruit that BC has welcomed into the fold this cycle with a four-star rating. Leak holds offers from Syracuse, Wake Forest and UConn as well. He took his official visit to Boston College on June 20.
If there's one thing former NFL coaches in the college ranks tend to know, it's what kind of quarterback fits their system, and O'Brien already has his signal caller of this class committed in D.J. Bordeaux of Parker, Colorado. This was a big recruiting win for the Eagles, as Boredeaux still holds offers from Ole Miss, Kansas State and Auburn to name a few other Power Four schools.
Additionally, this Boston College recruiting class looks to beef up the offensive and defensive lines, further fitting into O'Brien's pro-style schematic approach. If Boston College can keep the momentum up on the recruiting trail, O'Brien could bring one of the most exciting freshman classes ever to Alumni Stadium in just his second year at the helm.