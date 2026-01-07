Report: Boston College Football Grabs Second Quarterback Prospect From Portal
Boston College football has added its second quarterback prospect out of the transfer portal.
The Eagles have landed Arkansas transfer quarterback Grayson Wilson, according to a report from 247Sports/CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer.
“Arkansas true freshman QB transfer Grayson Wilson (@graysonrwilson) has committed to Boston College, his reps @mmainiero34 and @ScottCasterline @TSportsAgency tell @CBSSports,” said Hummer via X. “The 6-foot-3, 211-pound Wilson held an 89 rating in the 2025 class.”
Wilson did not see time in a game for the Razorbacks in 2025.
As a prospect, the North Little Rock, Ark., native was a three-star from the class of 2025. He ranked No. 513 nationally, No. 33 in quarterbacks, and No. 4 in the state of Ark., according to 247Sports Composite.
During his senior year of high school, Wilson passed for over 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns and led Conway High School to the 7A state semifinals.
Wilson is the 14th player to join the Eagles via the transfer portal during the window.
He joins former Alabama defensive back Kameron Howard, former Maryland running back Nolan Ray, former Maryland defensive back Kevyn Humes, former Jacksonville State offensive tackle Reggie Jackson, former UNC wide receiver Javarius Green, former Washington State linebacker Anthony Palano, former Holy Cross long snapper John Owens, former Buffalo EDGE Demetrius Ballard, former Saginaw Valley State quarterback Mason McKenzie, former Florida wide receiver Jackson Wade, former Florida State defensive lineman KJ Sampson, former Michigan State offensive lineman Kristian Phillips, and former Liberty running back Evan Dickens.
The transfer portal will stay open until Jan. 16.
2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:Empty heading
- Grayson Wilson | Redshirt Freshman | Quarterback | North Little Rock, Ark. | 6-3, 215 | Previous School: Arkansas
- Nolan Ray | Redshirt Freshman | Running Back | Southfield, Mich. | 5-11, 215 | Previous School: Maryland
- Kameron Howard | Redshirt Sophomore | Defensive Back | Clinton, Md. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Alabama/Charlotte
- Kevyn Humes | Junior | Defensive Back | Baltimore, Md. | 6-0, 185 | Previous School: Maryland
- Evan Dickens | Redshirt Junior | Running Back | Roswell, Ga. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Liberty
- Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State
- KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State
- Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida
- Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State
- Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC
- Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State
- Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State
- Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo
- John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross
