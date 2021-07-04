Sports Illustrated home
'22 DL Gilbert Tongrongou Commits To Boston College

Another commitment for the Eagles, this time a defensive end from Virginia
Author:

Boston College landed another commitment this weekend, as defensive lineman Gilbert Tongrongou pledged to the Eagles. 

A three star recruit from Woodbridge, VA, Tongrongou is from the the same hometown as current Eagle Shawn Asbury. The three star '22 recruit was one of a handful of defensive linemen to come to Boston College on the weekend of June 18th, a visit that had a huge part to play in the defensive lineman's decision. 

While he held a handful of power offers, the decision came down to BC, Virginia Tech and Oregon--all schools he visited. "I’m looking for a school that will take me in like family not just as another football player" he told BC Bulletin when he first received his offer. ""I love the staff that they have up there, they have a proven record of success and they have been real with me since day one."

Boston College has put together an incredible class, that currently ranks 8th in the SI All American team rankings. They are quickly filling up the class, with only a handful of offers remaining. What stands out about the class is that the Eagles have been beating big time programs for these recruits. Tongrongou is another example of one of these successes.

Want to talk more about BC's big 4th of July? Head over to Maroon and Gold Forums to chat about Gilbert Tongrongou and the other recruiting news of the day!

