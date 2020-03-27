2021 QB Hamp Fay Likes the History of Quarterbacks At Boston College

After former head coach Steve Addazio was fired, Boston College lost their 2021 quarterback when Jalen Kitna decommitted from the Eagles. Since then they have been making offers to various recruits around the country. Earlier this month with spoke with Tahj Bullock from St. Peter's Prep, who had received an offer from the Eagles. Today we head back down to the Lone Star State to talk with Hamp Fay, a quarterback out of All Saints Episcopal in Fort Worth, Texas.

Fay hasn't had the typical development that many quarterbacks go through. As a sophomore he played wide receiver for the Saints (who won the state championship), and in his junior year he only made it to his third game before he was injured and missed the remainder of the season. But the 6'5 Fay made an impression in the time he did play, throwing for ten touchdowns in his three games and displaying a very smooth throwing motion. Currently a three star pro style quarterback per 247Sports, he already has accumulated offers from Boston College, Colorado, Houston, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State and Pittsburgh.

Fay has already started to make his visits, and hopes to check out Boston College as soon as it safe to do so. While he is just getting to know the new staff, but according to the recruit "I have had some really good conversations with them." New offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. has been his primary recruiter, which is usually the case amongst quarterback recruits.

Boston College has a lot to offer according to Fay. "Boston College has a great academic reputation and has had some very good football teams before. They have put some great quarterbacks in the NFL", Fay told BC Bulletin, "I like the balance of academics, high level football, and opportunities in business and NFL afterwards."

Offering quarterbacks is a tricky situation, and it has been made even stickier due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. In most cases, offensive coordinators and head coaches want to see a quarterback throw before they make the offer committable. Obviously with social distancing this is not possible. Fay clearly is someone the team is interested in, but will need to see him throw.