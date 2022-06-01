Boston College Lands Commitment from '23 ATH Holden Symonds

Boston College landed a new commitment on Tuesday night, from '23 tight end/defensive end Holden Symonds from Governors Academy (MA). The junior went to Twitter to announce his decision.

Currently Symonds does not have a ranking from 247sports.com. But his recruitment has picked up of late. He received offers from Buffalo, Old Dominion, Dartmouth, Princeton and UMass. The Eagles were one of his most recent schools to give a scholarship to him, offering on May 23.

Symonds, at 6-6 240lb already has college level size at the tight end position, or would be a big defensive end, both of which he played in high school. In addition, he plays two sports (basketball), and has plus athletic ability that could make him a matchup challenge in the pass game. Below you can see how he elevates in basketball.

This commitment gives Boston College three recruits from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Jaeden Skeete and Datrell Jones both of Catholic Memorial both committed in 2021. Symonds is also the first tight end to commit to the class, with the Eagles bringing in two in '22 (Jeremiah Franklin & Matt Regan).

