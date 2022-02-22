Boston College Offers '23 QB Jacobe Robinson

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

One of the biggest questions to come out of the new Boston College offensive coaching hires has been how the staff will recruit quarterbacks. John McNulty, Notre Dame's former tight end coach is now in charge of the offense, and most likely the quarterback's coach as well. Up to this point, BC has been relatively quiet on the QB recruiting front.

On Monday, Boston College offered '23 quarterback Jacobe Robinson out of Henderson (TX).

Robinson, a 6-3 quarterback, is currently not rated on 247sports, and Boston College is his first claimed Power 5 offer. He also has offers from Jackson State, Alcorn St., Yale, Northwestern State. Because he is a quarterback, McNulty is his primary recruiter. Usually for a quarterback, schools like to make an offer, then have the recruit come on campus and throw for the coach (or have the coach visit to see workout). This gives the staff more of a chance to see everything up close.

But what kind of quarterback is Robinson? He's a big bodied quarterback, similar in size to Phil Jurkovec, who can run the ball. But he's not a "dual threat", in that he is going to tuck it and run more than throw the ball. His skill set in terms of running falls more in line with what BC has done with Jurkovec. In 2021 he accounted for 22 touchdowns through the air, and rushed the ball for 260 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Phil Jurkovec 6-5 225

He also will also attend the Elite 11 regional quarterback competition. Those who do well in the drills and grades in those events get to go to the Elite 11 finals, an event that many scouts, coaches and recruiting services put a lot of emphasis on.

You can check out more film on Robinson below:

