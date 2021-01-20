Boston College Makes Top 4 For OLB/DE Jadairion Smith

A big three star defensive end out of Kentucky has BC in his final four

Boston College has made the Top 4 list of Louisville (KY) defensive end/linebacker Jadairion Smith.

Smith, a 6'5 230lb defender also has Louisville, Cincinnati and Indiana in his list. According to 247sports.com he is listed as a three star recruit, the #41 defensive end in the country and #14 in Kentucky. Shortly after his announcement BC Bulletin spoke with Smith about his upcoming decision.

Read More: List of 2022 Boston College Commitments

Obviously being in his Top 4, Boston College has stood out to the young defensive end. He talked about what caught his eye with the program. "The coaches, really great coaches," Smith explained. He is currently being recruited by defensive end coach Vince Oghobaase and also has been in touch with Sean Duggan.

As he has whittled down his list, one that remains open and could change with new offers, he also talked about what he is looking for in a program. "I wanna be developed when I first touch a college football field. I wanna go get it when I get on the field."

Read More: Boston College Offers Georgia Safety VJ Payne

He has yet to get to Boston College, but expects to make a decision "soon". Currently there are no crystal ball predictions for his choice on 247sports. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for future updates on Jadairion Smith.

Boston College currently has seven commitments in the Class of '22 and zero at defensive line/outside linebacker.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI