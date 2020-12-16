WR Jamareeh "Buggs" Jones Signs With Boston College

A big wide receiver out of Virginia, Jones gives BC another target in their powerful passing attack

Jamareeh "Buggs" Jones a wide receiver from Virginia has signed with Boston College today. The 6'0 product of Highland Springs played mostly quarterback in high school, but was recruited to be a receiver. 247sports has him as a three star recruit, and he brought a lot of attention from some big programs.

Other Offers: Notre Dame, Tennessee, UNC, Maryland and West Virginia

SI All American Scouting Profile

Projected Position: Wide Receiver or Slot Receiver

Frame: Athletic with fair chisel throughout body. Promising torso with decent shoulder width. Average, yet carved lower-half with straight calves.

Athleticism: Solid athlete with coordinated lower-half. Balanced with solid short-area quickness and some wiggle to maneuver in tight space. Flashes foot quickness and COD-traits as a runner that should translate well to RAC production as a receiver.

Instincts: Works with natural feel with the ball in his hands. Displays solid peripheral vision to find seams and alleys on level 2. Appears to be a solid decision-maker as a runner with fair creativity in the open field.

Polish: Currently plays QB, with very limited reps at WR position. Shows athleticism and movement skills that offer a foundation to be developed on offensive perimeter. Will needed to acquire release plan, separation skills, and learn other nuances of position, plus develop a receiving package to consistently factor at catch-points, which leads to a redshirt projection as a freshman. However, physical profile should allow him to contribute either as a Slot or Z-receiver after a few seasons.

Bottom Line: Jones is a developmental prospect at the receiver position who will need to be developed with patience, as he has played mostly QB during his high school career. Should he prove to be a quick-study and show that he has a catch-point package as a receiver, he could contribute as a Z-receiver or inside from the slot position.

Our comment section is temporarily under construction please join our conversation on our BC Bulletin forum by clicking here.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.