Locked on Boston College: Hafley on Transfer Portal and More

Our daily podcast talks about National Signing Day, a quiet day but a chance to connect with BC's coaching staff.
On Thursday's Locked on Boston College we got a chance to listen in and dissect some of Jeff Hafley's comments made on the late national signing day. It has been two months since the media last spoke with him, and he had a lot to say. We look at his comments specifically around the transfer portal and how he envisions his program using it. Hear about his vision for the transfer portal at Boston College.

Secondly, he talked about the extra year of eligibility for players on his roster. In his comments he mentions who is returning and who isn't, and what that means for the team moving forward. Hear directly from the coach himself. 

Finally, we hit the news. There was a BC hockey game on Tuesday, one that the Eagles won 6-2. The Eagles had six different players score goals, including Mike Karow who scored his first goal in 120 games in the maroon and gold. On top of that more recruiting news and a few other nuggets. Make sure to listen below.

