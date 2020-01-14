2020 Safety Jiovanny Holmes "Excited" About Boston College Offer, Plans Visit

As new head coach Jeff Hafley's staff continues to come together, recruiting is beginning to pick up for the Boston College Eagles. Earlier this week we talked about four offers going out to blue chip recruits in Maryland. Also this week a little north in Ohio, safety Jiovanny Holmes received his offer from the Eagles. The Cleveland native, a 2020 recruit feels a strong connection with the new head coach and talked to BC Maven about his recruitment.

Currently ranked a 3* by 247Sports, Holmes also has offers from Cincinnati, UMass and Eastern Kentucky. "The BC offer, I got really excited because it is a great program" Holmes said "and Coach Hafley and I have a great relationship". Holmes felt like he belonged, and connected with the coaches, especially new linebacker's coach Sean Duggan. "they are going into a new year with new talent" he told BC Maven, "and they said that new talent starts with me"

Holmes further talked about planning on taking an official visit on campus this weekend, but isn't sure he will make the trip due to projected inclement weather. If he can't make it this weekend, he plans on coming the week. Clearly getting to see the school is important to the 6'2 Holmes.

Holmes feels very strongly about Boston College, saying that the beautiful campus and environment around the school was what originally attracted him. While there are other schools recruiting him, Holmes seems focused on Boston College and it is his clearly his favorite at this point. Based off the conversation we had with the 2020 recruit, it wouldn't be surprising if he commits to the Eagles after his official visit.

Follow BC Maven on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. And check out site publisher AJ Black on Twitter