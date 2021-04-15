Boston College Offer Meaningful For '22 Offensive Tackle Jude Bowry

An offensive tackle out of Maryland, Bowry is a new name out of the St. Frances Academy pipeline.

Earlier this week, Boston College was active in the DMV area, offering '22 offensive tackle Jude Lowry. The junior from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore (MD), announced his offer on Twitter.

Bowry's recruitment has taken off the past week, with offers from the Eagles and Old Dominion. Currently not ranked by 247sports, Bowry is part of a St. Frances Academy class that is loaded with talent. Due to the relationship with defensive back/assistant head coach coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim the school already has two players committed to the Eagles, with CJ Burton already on campus, and defensive back Jamal Hood pledged.

BC Bulletin spoke with Bowry shortly after he announced his offer.

"Coach Aazaar (Abdul-Rahim) saw some practice (tapes) from me and he saw a lot of potential in me at offensive tackle and this offer means a lot as does every offer I get because it’s just a blessing," Bowry told BC Bulletin.

A common theme when talking with recruits is the belief that Boston College is on the ascent under Jeff Hafley and his staff. Bowry echoed those sentiments when talking about the school. "It’s a really good program on the rise."

Having many of his teammates interested in the program, and others committed made an impression on the junior. "It shows me that they have a great culture over there," the 6'7 Bowry said about his teammates being locked in with the Eagles.

A visit seems to be in the works for the junior who said he would "most definitely" try to make a trip up to Chestnut Hill. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for future updates on the recruitment of Jude Bowry.

You can check out Bowry's HUDL below:

