'23 Safety Kahlil Ali Names Boston College as Top 5 Finalist

Eagles are in good shape with a highly sought after safety from New Jersey

Safety Kahlil Ali, a safety from Pennsauken, New Jersey has named Boston College as one of his finalists according to a tweet by the recruit. Ali, a 6-1 190 defensive back, also put West Virginia, Pitt, Louisville, and Cincinnati to round out his grouping.

Ali, has been a priority recruit who has been on BC's radar for quite a while. Earlier this year he visited campus for an unofficial visit, and according to the recruit, he will be on campus again shortly for an official visit on June 11th. He also will take an official visit to each of his other finalists before making a decision.

Ali will be on campus in June

A two sport athlete, Ali ran a 24.23 200 and a 52.96 400 as a sophomore on the track team. Ali would be a big get for the Eagles, as he is ranked a three star recruit and the #6 prospect from New Jersey.

Boston College currently has one safety committed, Carter Davis from Mount Saint Joseph in Baltimore (MD). The Eagles also have commitments from Jacobe Robinson (QB) from Texas, Eryx Daugherty (DL) from Michigan, Jaeden Skeete (WR) and Datrell Jones (RB) from Massachusetts, Brian Simms (EDGE) from Maryland, and Reed Harris (ATH) from Montana.

Complete List of 2023 Commitments for Boston College

