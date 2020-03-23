Eagles Make Top 5 for 2021 Georgia DB Kani Walker

Last week on BC Bulletin we reported that three star defensive back Kani Walker from Douglasville, Georgia announced his Top 10 on Twitter. In less than a week he has already pared down his list to five schools:

BC Bulletin spoke with Walker again on Sunday about his announcement to get a better sense of what he liked about the five schools he is focusing on.

On Louisville: "I like Louisville because they treat me like I already go there. When I took a visit there I was late, and Coach Brown allowed me to take a whole visit like it was official. I met the head coach (Scott Satterfield) and all, so I rock with them heavy and we stay in contact.

On Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech because of their energy when I’m around. It is amazing and I know what they are capable of the next year or two

On Maryland: Maryland because of the strong connection me and Coach Brawley (Evans) have, he and I have been talking for close to a year and they showed me love. When I went to their camp and that has been my guy since and I also have connections with other coaches as well there at Maryland.

On Pittsburgh: I like Pitt because me and Coach (Archie) Collins (secondary coach) get along well. He knew me before I transferred to Douglas County so the connection has always been there

On Boston College: The whole staff loves me and keeps in contact every chance they get, and they called me when my pops died so that’s when I knew that they actually cared about me rather it just being business. They are GREAT people not just football but as a person as well and that’s important to me

