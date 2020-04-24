Boston College Jumps In For Highly Sought After Safety Krew Jackson

Krew Jackson, a 2021 safety out of Queen Creek, Arizona received a Boston College offer last week. The state of Arizona is typically not a place that the Eagles recruit in, but Jackson is an intriguing prospect. BC Bulletin spoke with Jackson about his recruitment, Aazaar Abdul Rahim and this recruiting journey.

Jackson is considered a three star safety by 247sports, and the 12th ranked recruit out of the state of Arizona. He has been actively recruited for a while now he says and holds a long list of offers that include Arizona State, Arizona, Washington State, Michigan State, Virginia, Pitt, Kansas State, BYU, Yale, San Diego State, Air Force, UNLV and Tulane. The 6-5 safety says that at the time of our discussion he was getting recruited hardest from "ASU, Iowa State, Virginia, and K-State."

Talking to Jackson he knows what he wants in the school he chooses, "I'm looking for a top tier education, and a competitive team. Somewhere I can play at a high level and still get a great degree." The junior's ideal school lines up with what the Eagles have to offer, "Boston College offers a great education, and a competitive football conference. That’s huge for me!"

Like many recruits we have talked to, Jackson has heard nothing but good thinks about defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim. "I hear he’s a great coach!" Jackson told BC Bulletin. He also said that he has heard nothing but positive things about the rest of the new coaching staff.

There is a lot to like about Jackson's game film. He is an enormous safety at 6'5 and has good movement and good ball awareness as he patrols the field. He's physical, hits hard, and has great closing speed. He has the skill sets to be a hybrid LB/safety that could play close to the line or in space. His play is reminiscent of a poor man's Isaiah Simmons of Clemson.

Boston College came along later in the process but that doesn't mean Jackson is ruling them out. He would like to visit the school when it is safe to do so.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting news on Krew Jackson.

