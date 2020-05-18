BC Gets In Early With Offer To Impressive '23 DB Levontai Summersett

Boston College recently offered '23 athlete Levontai Summersett out of Cape Coral Florida

Summersett is only a freshman but his recruiting has already taken off. Along with his offer from Boston College he also has one from the University of Miami, Tennessee and Georgia Tech. BC Bulletin spoke with Summersett about his recruitment so far, and his introduction to Boston College football

The Eagles offered him as a defensive back, a position the coaching staff is clearly putting a strong emphasis on. While Summersett is just learning about the program, he is clearly interested. "I really like the college I can’t wait till this stuff if over to meet them (the coaches)." Because he is only a freshman he is going to wait a while before he makes his visits.

He has heard a bit about BC as well "My friend is in college he went to Ohio state and said that the the BC weight trainer coach (Phil Matuscz) is really good."

While only a freshman, watching the tape of Summersett gives you a real sense of what he could grow into. Currently 5'11, you can imagine that he will add a few more inches to his frame by the time he graduates. But he has all the tools you would want in a defensive back. Good speed, agility, and quickness, he looks like he will develop into a top tier defensive back.

2023 recruits are still in the very early stages of their process. It will probably be a while before Levontai Summersett makes a decision. But based on what the film shows, it was wise for Boston College to get in early with him.

